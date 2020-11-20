J Balvin, Karol G, Anitta Take the Stage; Reggaeton Category Debuts at Latin Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Latin Grammy Awards took place on Thursday, Nov. 19 awarding the year’s top artists in Latin music. Featuring mostly video acceptances and a limited red carpet, performers did take the stage and wowed. Among the highlights: J Balvin (pictured) performing “Rojo” under a sculpture of two hands coming together (the piece weighed 2.6 tons and required two trucks to transport); Karol G delivering “Tusa” backed by al all-female band; Sebastián Yatra, joined by Guaynaa, performing “Chica Ideal” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”; Bad Bunny beamed in from San Juan, Puerto Rico to sing “Bichiyal” and “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”; and Anitta putting her spin on Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada” from her home city of Río de Janeiro, followed by her own “Me Gusta.”
Winners include Spanish singer Rosalía, who took home album of the year last year, and picked up a trio of trophies on Thursday night: best urban song and best urban fusion performance for “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (both with Ozuna) and best short form music video for “TKN,” featuring rapper Travis Scott. Natalia Lafourcade won album of the year for “Un Canto por México, Vol. 1”; “Contigo” by Alejandro Sanz for record of the year; and song of the year went to Residente for “René.”
The 2020 edition of the Latin Grammys also introduced a best Reggaeton performance cateogory for the first time. The honor went to Bad Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola.”
See the full list of winners below:
Record of the Year:
“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year:
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1
Song of the Year:
“René” – Residente, songwriter
Best New Artist:
Mike Bahía
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Pausa – Ricky Martin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Compadres – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca
Best Pop Song:
“TuTu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance:
“Yo x Ti Tu x Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna
Best Reggaeton Performance:
“Yo Perreo Sola” – Bad Bunny
Best Urban Music Album:
Colores – J Balvin
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song:
“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)
Best Urban Song:
“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)
Best Rock Album:
“Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs?” – Molotov
Best Rock Song:
“Biutiful” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
Best Pop/Rock Album:
La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez
Best Pop/Rock Song:
“La Canción de las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)
Best Alternative Music Album:
Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética
Best Alternative Song:
“En Cantos” – Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade)
Best Salsa Album:
40 – Grupo Niche
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) – Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez
Best Merengue/Bachata Album:
Ahora – Eddy Herrera
Larimar – Daniel Santacruz
Best Traditional Tropical Album:
Ícono – Orquesta Aragón
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album:
Cumbiana – Carlos Vives
Best Tropical Song:
“Canción Para Rubén” – Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album:
Mesa Para Dos – Kany García
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:
Hecho en México – Alejandro Fernández
Best Banda Album:
Playlist – Chiquis
Best Tejano Album:
Live In México – La Mafia
Best Norteño Album:
Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Prison – Los Tigres del Norte
Best Regional Song:
“Mi Religión” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
Best Instrumental Album:
Terra – Daniel Minimalia
Best Folk Album:
A Capella – Susana Baca
Best Tango Album:
Fuelle y Cuerda – Gustavo Casenave
Best Flamenco Album:
Flamenco Son Fronteras – Antonio Rey
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:
Puertos: Music from International Waters – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):
Soldados – Alex Campos
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:
Reino – Aline Barros
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:
Apká! – Céu
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:
Amarelo – Emicida
Best Samba/Pagode Album:
Samba Jazz De Raiz, Claudio Jorge 70 – Cláudio Jorge
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album:
Belo Horizonte – Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma
Best Sertaneja Music Album:
Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019] – Paula Fernandes
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
Veia Nordestina – Mariana Aydar
Best Portuguese Language Song:
“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
Best Latin Children’s Album:
Canta y Juega – Tina Kids
Best Classical Album:
Eternal Gratitude – Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer
Best Classical Contemporary Composition:
“Sacre” – Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López)
Best Arrangement:
“La Flor de la Canela” – Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra)
Best Recording Package:
Soy Puro Teatro – Homenaje a La Lupe – Pedro Fajardo, art director (Mariaca Semprún)
Best Engineered Album
3:33 – Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova)
Producer of the Year:
Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo
Best Short Form Music Video:
“TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott / Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers
Best Long Form Music Video:
El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana – Carlos Vives / Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer