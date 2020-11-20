J Balvin, Karol G, Anitta Take the Stage; Reggaeton Category Debuts at Latin Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Latin Grammy Awards took place on Thursday, Nov. 19 awarding the year’s top artists in Latin music. Featuring mostly video acceptances and a limited red carpet, performers did take the stage and wowed. Among the highlights: J Balvin (pictured) performing “Rojo” under a sculpture of two hands coming together (the piece weighed 2.6 tons and required two trucks to transport); Karol G delivering “Tusa” backed by al all-female band; Sebastián Yatra, joined by Guaynaa, performing “Chica Ideal” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”; Bad Bunny beamed in from San Juan, Puerto Rico to sing “Bichiyal” and “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”; and Anitta putting her spin on Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada” from her home city of Río de Janeiro, followed by her own “Me Gusta.”

Winners include Spanish singer Rosalía, who took home album of the year last year, and picked up a trio of trophies on Thursday night: best urban song and best urban fusion performance for “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (both with Ozuna) and best short form music video for “TKN,” featuring rapper Travis Scott. Natalia Lafourcade won album of the year for “Un Canto por México, Vol. 1”; “Contigo” by Alejandro Sanz for record of the year; and song of the year went to Residente for “René.”

The 2020 edition of the Latin Grammys also introduced a best Reggaeton performance cateogory for the first time. The honor went to Bad Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola.”

See the full list of winners below:

Record of the Year:

“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year:

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Song of the Year:

“René” – Residente, songwriter

Best New Artist:

Mike Bahía

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Pausa – Ricky Martin

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Compadres – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca

Best Pop Song:

“TuTu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Yo x Ti Tu x Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna

Best Reggaeton Performance:

“Yo Perreo Sola” – Bad Bunny

Best Urban Music Album:

Colores – J Balvin

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song:

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

Best Urban Song:

“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)

Best Rock Album:

“Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs?” – Molotov

Best Rock Song:

“Biutiful” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

Best Pop/Rock Album:

La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez

Best Pop/Rock Song:

“La Canción de las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética

Best Alternative Song:

“En Cantos” – Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade)

Best Salsa Album:

40 – Grupo Niche

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) – Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez

Best Merengue/Bachata Album:

Ahora – Eddy Herrera

Larimar – Daniel Santacruz

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Ícono – Orquesta Aragón

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album:

Cumbiana – Carlos Vives

Best Tropical Song:

“Canción Para Rubén” – Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Hecho en México – Alejandro Fernández

Best Banda Album:

Playlist – Chiquis

Best Tejano Album:

Live In México – La Mafia

Best Norteño Album:

Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Prison – Los Tigres del Norte

Best Regional Song:

“Mi Religión” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

Best Instrumental Album:

Terra – Daniel Minimalia

Best Folk Album:

A Capella – Susana Baca

Best Tango Album:

Fuelle y Cuerda – Gustavo Casenave

Best Flamenco Album:

Flamenco Son Fronteras – Antonio Rey

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:

Puertos: Music from International Waters – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):

Soldados – Alex Campos

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:

Reino – Aline Barros

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:

Apká! – Céu

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:

Amarelo – Emicida

Best Samba/Pagode Album:

Samba Jazz De Raiz, Claudio Jorge 70 – Cláudio Jorge

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album:

Belo Horizonte – Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma

Best Sertaneja Music Album:

Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019] – Paula Fernandes

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

Veia Nordestina – Mariana Aydar

Best Portuguese Language Song:

“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

Best Latin Children’s Album:

Canta y Juega – Tina Kids

Best Classical Album:

Eternal Gratitude – Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer

Best Classical Contemporary Composition:

“Sacre” – Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López)

Best Arrangement:

“La Flor de la Canela” – Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra)

Best Recording Package:

Soy Puro Teatro – Homenaje a La Lupe – Pedro Fajardo, art director (Mariaca Semprún)

Best Engineered Album

3:33 – Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova)

Producer of the Year:

Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo

Best Short Form Music Video:

“TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott / Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers

Best Long Form Music Video:

El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana – Carlos Vives / Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer