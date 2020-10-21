Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony to Perform at Latin Grammy Awards

The Latin Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which includes Bad Bunny (pictured), Marc Anthony and Karol G.

Among the other artists set to appear are Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal, Fito Paéz and Nathy Peluso.

All of the acts performing are either nominees for this year’s awards or have taken home a Latin Grammy in the past. Peluso is nominated for best new artist, and her appearance marks the Argentinian singer’s international debut.

Each performance will take place in one of various cities around the world, but the main telecast will be anchored from Miami by hosts Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez. (Rivera previously emceed the 18th annual event, while Sánchez returns for the fifth time.) The night’s theme is “What Makes Us Human,” as the event plans to emphasize the power of community and music to unite diverse groups of people.

Preceding the Grammy Awards will be the Latin Grammy Premiere, a long-established ceremony featuring performances from all nominees. Due to challenges imposed by the pandemic, this year’s event will not have a live audience and a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strict safety guidelines and protocols.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. The broadcast will also air on TNT and Televisa on Channel 5. More information can be found on the Latin Recording Academy’s website.