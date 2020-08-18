Latin Grammy Awards Set Date for ‘Reimagined Telecast’ on Univision

The Latin Recording Academy has announced that the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision on Nov. 19. Under the banner “Music Makes Us Human,” the “reimagined telecast” will beam from Miami and include performances from cities around the Latin world. Should the COVID situation change, the Latin Academy will consider hosting a live audience of nominees, presenters and performers.

The theme for 2020, much of which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, centers on “diverse stories of hope, community, sense of purpose and celebration,” organizers revealed.

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

Added Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment for Univision: “Music has always been a force that brings our community together and this year more than ever we are proud to celebrate the music that has inspired, uplifted and moved us. The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards promises to be one of the most groundbreaking shows of the year with memorable performances and special moments sure to delight our audiences.”

The Latin Academy, Univision and production teams will maintain strict safety guidelines and protocols amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2019 edition of the Latin Grammys, which featured performances by Rosalia (pictured), Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Juanes, Anitta and Luis Fonsi, among others, delivered the awards’ highest-rated showing in the U.S. since 2015, averaging 3.4 million total viewers 2+, 1.6 million adults 18–49 and 717,000 adults 18–34.