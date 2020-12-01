Larry Mattera Named GM of Capitol Records, Executive VP of Capitol Music Group

Larry Mattera has been appointed general manager of Capitol Records, the flagship label of Capitol Music Group (CMG), and executive VP of CMG. The announcement was made by CMG Chairman & CEO Jeff Vaughn, to whom Mattera will report.

In his newly-created GM position, Mattera will helm the day-to-day operations of the label, and in his broader EVP role, will help strategize and navigate CMG’s future course as a key member of Vaughn’s executive management team. Mattera is based in Hollywood at the company’s Capitol Tower.

According to Vaughn, “Larry is a forward thinking and highly experienced music executive who’s been at the forefront of innovative approaches to marketing music his entire career. He’s established an exceptional track record of building strong teams, and brings his passion for artists and music to his work every day. I’m thrilled that Larry has joined our Capitol family and I welcome him to the Tower.“

Mattera said, “I want to thank Jeff for this incredible opportunity to join a label that has long been home to some of the greatest and most culturally relevant artists in the history of the music business. I know that my experience and progressive approach to developing and breaking artists in a streaming-centric marketplace perfectly complements Jeff’s vision for Capitol Records. I’m also looking forward to playing an integral role as a member of Jeff and Michelle Jubelirer’s CMG executive management team, and working closely with such an impressive group of passionate music professionals. “

Prior to joining CMG, Mattera was most recently general manager and executive VP of commerce & marketing at Warner Records. He joined the Warner label in 2015 after serving as a senior VP at WEA, Warner Music Group’s global artist and label service arm, for eight years. Earlier in his career, he held senior posts at Amp’d Mobile, Island Def Jam, Polygram Distribution and Epic Records.