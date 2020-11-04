Lana Del Rey Posts Lovely Solo Version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ Promises Standards Album by Christmas

In an Election Night post from a Denny’s, Lana Del Rey gave an update on her forthcoming album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” (it’s delayed), promised a “digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas,” and posted a lovely version of the 1945 showtune “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (which was recorded separately, not at Denny’s).

The post begins Del Rey and Clay Johnson, her rumored boyfriend, having a middle-school level discussion of the election results thus far and how the electoral college works. She then updates fans on the progress of her latest album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” which she says has been delayed for “16 to 17 weeks” due to backlogs at vinyl pressing plants, which she says are not reopening until March 5. However, she says the album is finished and is “folky, super different from ‘Norman,’” referencing her previous album, last year’s Grammy-nominated “Normal F—ing Rockwell.”

However, she said she’ll be releasing a digital album of “American standards and classics” in time for the holidays, including “Patsy Cline songs, some Americana with Nikki Lane I’ve had in my back pocket,” referencing the singer-songwriter who opened her 2019 “Rockwell” tour and occasionally performed with her.

In December of 2018, at collaborator Jack Antonoff’s annual Ally Coalition concert, Del Rey performed rough versions of a pair of country songs the two of them had been messing around with, although they did not appear on “Rockwell.”

Finally, she mentioned her version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from a new documentary about the Liverpool football [soccer] team, which she delivers in a powerful a capella version that shows off her impressive range — particularly the high notes — in a manner that she rarely does on her own songs.

Oddly, Brittany Howard dropped a version of the same song on Tuesday, a full-band version for Johnny Walker’s #KeepWalking campaign.