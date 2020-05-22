Lana Del Rey Responds to Criticism: ‘Don’t Ever Call Me Racist’

Lana Del Rey has responded to the waves of criticism she received after her indelicately worded post that she was being accused by critics of “glamorizing abuse” and held to a different standard than fellow female artists like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, who “have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc.” Her singling out of those artists, nearly all of whom are people of color, was just one of many criticisms leveled against the singer on social media.

Responding in the comments and her Instagram story, she wrote, “To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things, I f—ing love these singers and know them. that is why I mention them. I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgement of hysteria.”

Later, she continued, “Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f—ing people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post — there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls—.”

Responding further to the accusations of racism, she wrote, “By the way the singers I mentioned are my favorite singers so if you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do be my guest, it doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated and if you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”

She concluded by writing, “When I said people who look like me — I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc. it’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman — thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful.”

Buried at the end of the initial post was mention that the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated and critically revered 2019 album “Norman F—ing Rockwell” will be released on Sept. 5.