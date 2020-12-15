Lana Del Rey, Chicks, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, More to Perform at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Concert

The annual Ally Coalition Talent Show is one of the best benefits of the year, which has seen stellar performances in the past from Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Lorde, the (Dixie) Chicks, the National, Carly Rae Jepsen and Antonoff himself.

While this year’s event will be virtual, the lineup is just as stellar as ever, with Del Rey, the Chicks, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, Hayley Williams, Sleater-Kinney, Tierra Whack, Clairo and many more (the full lineup appears below). It takes place on Monday, December 21 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff.

This year’s event will be free to view with a suggested donation. To RSVP for the show visit Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff. To learn more about Talent Show and to donate to TAC, visit TAC’s Talent Show Action Center.

Monies raised throughout the evening will be used to distribute to partner organizations around the country that serve the LGBTQ youth community, including but not exclusively, BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Network, Lost-n-Found Youth, New Alternatives, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, and the Ruth Ellis Center. These organizations address homelessness and create safe, affirming spaces. 40% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ.

The night will again be curated by founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, and will feature performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams, and surprise guests.

Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr., will appear to provide one-minute sets of stand up, and Rachael Ray will share her favorite one minute recipe. The evening will be produced by NAACP & EMMY-nominated Michael Matuza (MBM Entertainment).

“The TAC talent show is the night of the year I look forward to most,” notes TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff. “Obviously we can’t meet in person this year, but the money this show raises is more important than ever, considering how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic. This show is always about getting my friends together and keeping things really loose, so magic can happen. This year will be no different – lots in store. Play it loud and have a party at home cause this one is gonna be something else.”

Leading up to the show, fans will also have an opportunity to get a signed guitar from Jack Antonoff by either donating to TAC or by taking action to end conversion therapy. In addition, all fans who donate $10 or more, before or during the show, will be entered to win a pair of Bose headphones. To donate or to take action, please visit TAC’s Talent Show Action Center.

“Our community continues to encourage and support each other and the causes they care about, and together have raised more than $83 million for charity in 2020,” said Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch. “We are thrilled to partner with The Ally Coalition to host this year’s Talent Show on Twitch, which will see some of the biggest names in music and entertainment coming together to raise funds for an amazing and much needed cause – supporting LGBTQ youth organizations across the U.S., with a focus on Black LGBTQ youth.”