Lana Del Rey Cancels European Tour After Losing Her Voice

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her European and U.K. tour due to an unspecified illness that apparently has caused her to lose her voice.

The singer, 34, said in a statement to the BBC: “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”

The eight-date tour was scheduled to begin in Amsterdam tomorrow and conclude in Cologne, Germany on March 3.

Curiously, there was no statement on her social media at the time of this article’s publication, but London’s O2 Arena, which was scheduled to host Del Rey’s concert on Tuesday, tweeted: “CANCELLATION: It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness. Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries.” Other dates on the tour included Paris, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Berlin.

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The dates remain listed on her website, along with four European festival dates in June; while not listed on her website, she is also scheduled to perform at seven Lollapalooza festival dates in South America in March as well as the Coachella, Hangout and Bonnaroo festivals in the U.S. later in the spring.

The singer launched the tour in support of her Grammy-nominated latest album “Norman F—ing Rockwell” in September in North America, including a star-studded Hollywood Bowl concert that included guest appearances from collaborator Jack Antonoff, Sean Lennon, Leonard Cohen’s son Adam (for the late bard’s “Chelsea Hotel”), Chris Isaak (for “Wicked Game”), Zella Day and Weyes Blood (for Joni Mitchell’s “For Free”) and Jesse Rutherford of the Neighborhood (for “Daddy Issues”).