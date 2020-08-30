See All of Lady Gaga’s Iconic Looks (and Masks) at the 2020 VMAs

Not even a pandemic was going to stop Lady Gaga from serving up some seriously iconic looks at the 2020 MTV VMAs. With her creative team — director and designer Nicola Formichetti, makeup artist Sarah Tanno, stylist Marta del Rio and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras — did not disappoint fans or fashion, collecting some of the evening’s most iconic awards (including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year) and definitely its most iconic look — along with a message of safety: “Wear a mask!”

In true Gaga style, she wore five different outfits for each of her five wins.

Her first look was her “red carpet” attire, where she paid homage to the Moon-person award with a helmet designed by Conrad by Conrad. Her outfit was the heart-quilted parka, designed by New York designer AREA, from the Fall/Winter 2020 collection. She completed the look with platform boots by Pleaser shoes.

Gaga joked of her helmet, “I was wearing face shields before it was a thing.”

For her second look accepting the Best Collaboration Award, Gaga switched to a Iris van Herpen outfit and a pink mask by Cecilio Castrillo that served up Batman’s Bane mask.

On a winning streak, Gaga switched into a stunning green taffeta ball skirt to accept Song of the Year for “Rain on Me.” The dress was designed by Christopher John Rogers, who Net-a-Porter declared as a designer to watch in 2020. Rogers who has dressed Michelle Obama, and Cardi B is known for his sharp tailoring and silhouettes.

It was time for another mask change, this time Lance Victor Moore was the go-to designer for the horned look.

Gaga won Artist of the Year and served up yet another outfit and mask, bigger than the last. Maison Valentino was the designer for this look, styled again by Formichetti. The couture look was by Pierpaolo Piccoili.

Indonesian designer Maison Met aka Mety Choa created the dazzling shiny mask, driving home the importance of safety during the pandemic.

Gaga’s platform white boots by Pleaser shoes added height to the 5’2″ singer.

"Everyone always knew if they were hanging out with me that I was on a mission to spread joy through culture, through dance, through music." Congrats to @LadyGaga 💗 #GirlPower @SeeHer2020 #SeeHerHearHer #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RV6CI1n2MF — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

There was a “Lord of the Rings” meets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “Shredder” vibe when Gaga collected the first-ever Tri-Con Award, as she returned in her fifth outfit change of the night. Los Angeles designer Candice Cuoco created the jacket, and Manuel Albarran (who specializes in metal costume design) was responsible for Gaga’s pointed bra and choker, which she wore over another Maison Valentino creation.

How inspirational was @ladygaga's Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Fans loved it, taking to social media to share their reactions, pointing out that if Lady Gaga can wear a mask, we all can.

If Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande can slay a performance like that wearing masks, you can wear one when you run your damn errands! Wear a damn mask! — ✊🏻✊🏿Tracy Ramone Rose🏳️‍🌈 (@tracyramone) August 31, 2020

Listen…IF ARIANA GRANDE AND LADY GAGA CAN PERFORM WITH MASKS ON AND EXECUTE HARD CHOREOGRAPHY… YOU CAN WEAR YOUR MASK FOR SIMPLE TASKS! — 🤍Shylah🤍 (@ShylahDenise) August 31, 2020