Lady Gaga's New Single, 'Stupid Love,' Is Dropping Friday

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has announced that her next single, “Stupid Love,” the first new material she has released since the “Star Is Born” soundtrack, is dropping Friday at midnight ET. The singer posted the news on her social media accounts; there is also a billboard in Hollywood.

Details were scant as this article published, but an early version of the song leaked onto the internet last month. That version of “Stupid Love” is a disco-infused anthem whose style harkens back to Gaga’s “Born This Way” album.

Gaga has not commented further about the song. Variety has reached out to Gaga’s camp and Interscope Records for more information.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has had to deal with a leak. Her last album under her own name, “Joanne,” hit the web three days before its official release in 2016, and Netflix documentary “Five Foot Two” detailed the musician’s disheartened reaction to the leak.

The Oscar winner teased that she was working on his sixth album a few times last year, most recently in September, when she posted an Instagram Story with a picture of her in the studio with the simple caption #LG6. Before that, in March, she tweeted, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.” Otherwise, however, she’s remained vague on details, including a release date and title.

