Lady Gaga Reveals Her VMA Prep Techniques in Hilarious Posts

At the beginning of March, Lady Gaga announced the initial dates of her “Chromatica Ball” tour promoting her new album, which would have seen her playing a half dozen dates in Europe and the U.S., concluding at MetLife Stadium on August 19. Well, we all know what happened next, and while a canceled tour is hardly the end of the world, as a preview of her appearance on the VMAs this Sunday, Gaga vented a little bit in a pair of recent social media posts.

In the first clip, posted Thursday and captioned “When you want to be on stage performing for your fans but there’s a super-virus #VMAs,” we get a couple of glimpses of her vividly decorated home before the camera cuts to Gaga laying face-down in bed, wearing a yellow “Chromatica” t-shirt, underwear that says “Tokyo” and an odd, lobster-ish headdress. The words “Dreaming of reality” pass across the screen before she screams into her pillow, and then there’s a test-pattern sound followed by the words “Stay tuned.” We then see Gaga floating in a pool on a big unicorn-shaped raft, holding a parasol.

When you want to be on stage performing for your fans but there’s a super-virus #VMAs pic.twitter.com/IgjzSH3d4o — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 20, 2020

In a separate photo posted on Instagram late Tuesday, we see more of her warrior-performer stance as the VMAs draw near: She sits in an ice bath, doing devil horns with both hands: “#vmas,” the caption reads, with a pair of emojis.

Lady Gaga will be performing with Ariana Grande at the VMAs on Sunday night, which is fitting since they both are the show’s top nominees, with nine each — many of them for “Rain on Me,” their duet from “Chromatica.”