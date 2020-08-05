Lady Gaga Turns Talk Show Host With ‘Gaga Radio’ Show on Apple Music

Lady Gaga is teaming up with Apple Music for a weekly show, “Gaga Radio,” in which she will chat with some of the leading lights of dance music and debut exclusive DJ mixes, starting this Friday, the service announced today.

The show is described as being an outgrowth of her recent album-length return to dance music, “Chromatica.” Her guest for this week’s premiere episode of the show is one of her “Chromatica” producers, BloodPop, who’ll reminisce with her about the making of the album “and the challenges that came along with it, including depression and self-doubt,” the service says. (Hear an excerpt from their conversation, below.)

New episodes will be put up on Apple Music every Friday at 2 p.m. ET and can be found here.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community,” Gaga said in an announcement statement, “one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many. And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super-thrilled (and) excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

Future guests will be drawn from the realm of “the DJs, divas and producers who inspired her and who helped bring ‘Chromatica’ to life,” Apple Music said, adding that each installment of the show will include an exclusive mix from one of that episode’s guests.

Excerpts released in advance from Friday’s debut have Gaga describing the making of her recent album in emotional and dramatic terms. “‘Chromatica’ for me was the portal that you and I opened in the studio where we would open the portal and I’d go, ‘Okay, talent, creativity, voice from above, sign from above, come inside me, tell me what to say, tell me what to do,’ and most all of it was what I was truly feeling,” she says in conversation with BloodPop. “There was really only two things that could happen to me on any given day. I could either write a song and you’d be there to capture it, or I’d be upstairs on the porch and I wouldn’t write the song. I would just stare into the open sky and chain-smoke cigarettes and cry.”