Lady Gaga Gives Passionate Speech at Final Joe Biden Campaign Event: ‘Vote Like Your Life Depends on It’

Lady Gaga made her voice heard at Joe Biden’s final campaign event on Monday night, delivering a passionate speech and performing her songs “Shallow” and “You & I.”

The drive-in rally took place in Pennsylvania, Biden’s home state and one of the most crucial swing states in this year’s election. Gaga, John Legend, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband, all appeared at the event to encourage voters to choose Biden.

Before making her speech, Gaga walked out to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” dancing and waving to the crowd. But from there, the musician became increasingly serious as she delivered a strong message in favor of Biden.

“This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why,” Gaga said. “Because like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart without any doubt that Joe Biden is the right choice.”

Gaga also recognized Pennsylvania’s unique status in this year’s election, and encouraged listeners to make sure that everyone they know casts a vote for Biden.

“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania,” Gaga said. “We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do.”

She also referenced Donald Trump’s past comments about women.

“Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” Gaga said as she ended her speech. “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

At his campaign event on Monday, Trump also mentioned Gaga, saying: “Lady Gaga… is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.” Trump’s comment comes after his communications director, Tim Murtaugh, issued a statement saying that Gaga’s appearance at Biden’s campaign event means that he may not stick to his policy on fracking, which Gaga has taken a public stance against.

Later in the night, Gaga performed “Shallow” from her hit film “A Star Is Born,” telling the audience: “You’ve got a lot of heart. This is not a shallow people. And I’m going to sing this song hoping this whole state can hear me.” She also sang “You & I,” during which she referred to Biden as her “Pennsylvania guy.”

Watch Gaga’s speech (4:30) and performance (1:24:00) below.