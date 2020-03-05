Lady Gaga Unveils ‘Chromatica Ball’ Tour Dates

Lady Gaga will hit the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a “special six-city limited run of exclusive performances.” The shows will kick off July 24 in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London on July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston August 5 at Fenway Park; Toronto August 9 at The Rogers Centre; Chicago August 14 at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford, New Jersey August 19 at MetLife Stadium. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

The tour supports Gaga’s forthcoming album, “Chromatica,” and its first single, “Stupid Love.” It was unclear whether a more extensive tour will be announced later.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 13 in Paris, London, and Toronto and Monday, March 1h in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford. Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

Citi is the official credit card for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball in Chicago, Boston, and E. Rutherford and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Saturday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m.

General Sales for all fans begin Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all shows in the U.S., $1.00 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world.

LADY GAGA presents THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR

July 24 Paris, France Stade de France

July 30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug. 09 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug. 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium