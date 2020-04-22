Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Chromatica’ Tracklist: Album Features Ariana Grande, Elton John, Blackpink

Lady Gaga has revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming-but-delayed “Chromatica” album — which includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink — just a few hours after Target (presumably accidentally) listed it on its website.

The album was originally scheduled for an April 10 release, so who knows why it appeared today. (She revealed the album’s cover artwork after it leaked as well.)

Gaga announced the album’s delay on March 24, also revealing that she’d been planning a surprise appearance at the Coachella festival.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica.’ I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” she wrote.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure ids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

The album’s tracklist appears below:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chromatica I”

02 “Alice”

03 “Stupid Love”

04 “Rain On Me” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

05 “Free Woman”

06 “Fun Tonight”

07 “Chromatica II”

08 “911”

09 “Plastic Doll”

10 “Sour Candy” (Feat. Blackpink)

11 “Enigma”

12 “Replay”

13 “Chromatica III”

14 “Sine From Above” (Feat. Elton John)

15 “1000 Doves”

16 “Babylon”

17 “Love Me Right” (Target exclusive bonus track)

18 “1000 Doves (Piano Demo)” (Target exclusive bonus track)

19 “Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix)” (Target exclusive bonus track)