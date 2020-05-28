Lady Gaga Drops Collaboration With Blackpink, ‘Sour Candy’

Ahead of tonight’s release of “Chromatica,” Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, the singer has released her collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink from the album, “Sour Candy.”

Clocking in at just over two and a half minutes, the song is a sparkling combination of the two artists’ styles: the tight, almost mechanical melodies of Blackpink on the verses with Gaga’s more stately style elsewhere, including one of her robo-raps.

The song is the third to be released from the album, which was originally scheduled for April 20 but was delayed after the coronavirus pandemic set in. The album’s current single “Rain On Me”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching No. 1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and No. 1 on the Apple Global Chart. She released the album’s first single, “Stupid Love,” in February.

Gaga announced the album’s delay on March 24, also revealing that she’d been planning a surprise appearance at the Coachella festival.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica.’ I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” she wrote.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure ids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chromatica I”

02 “Alice”

03 “Stupid Love”

04 “Rain On Me” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

05 “Free Woman”

06 “Fun Tonight”

07 “Chromatica II”

08 “911”

09 “Plastic Doll”

10 “Sour Candy” (Feat. Blackpink)

11 “Enigma”

12 “Replay”

13 “Chromatica III”

14 “Sine From Above” (Feat. Elton John)

15 “1000 Doves”

16 “Babylon”

17 “Love Me Right” (Target exclusive bonus track)

18 “1000 Doves (Piano Demo)” (Target exclusive bonus track)

19 “Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix)” (Target exclusive bonus track)