Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Deliver Morning Forecast on the Weather Channel (Watch)

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on The Weather Channel’s “AMHQ” forecast this morning (May 27) to report that it is, indeed, raining.

The pop singers, who released their collaborative single “Rain on Me” on Friday (May 22), joined meteorologists Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams and Jen Carfagno to promote their new single with a hilarious video. In the clip, Gaga and Grande stand under umbrellas while not-so-natural “rain” falls on them.

Says Gaga at the top of the clip: “Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

Delivering a forecast dripping in sarcasm fits perfectly with the central theme of “Rain on Me” — appreciating life and living it to the fullest, even through its darkest moments.

The two cheekily include lyrics from their new song throughout the forecast, with Grande saying: “Rain on me, tsunami. This torrential downpour, water like misery but the people are still going.”

Gaga also asks Grande, “Are we thirsty, or what?” to which Grande replies, “Oh yes, we are thirsty. And what the locals are now saying globally is: Rain on me.”

Towards the end of the video, both of their cameras zoom out to reveal the real source of the “rain”: what appears to be one of Gaga’s assistants and Grande’s rumored new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Following the clip, The Weather Channel played “Rain on Me” over footage of a current thunderstorm in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Watch the full video below: