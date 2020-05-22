Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Dance the Pain Away in ‘Rain on Me’ Music Video (Watch)

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande align forces to become the pop power duo of the moment in their futuristic music video for “Rain on Me,” released to digital services midday Friday.

After dropping the single late Thursday night, Gaga and Grande teased on Twitter that the accompanying video would be coming soon. “If you were up all night drinking wine on calls w[ith] ur friends listening to #RainOnMe u better wake up and get some coffee for that hangover cuz the video is out,” Gaga tweeted.

The result — obviously filmed pre-pandemic — is a trip to a far-off land in which Gaga and Grande dance with their respective crews while, of course, the skies open up… not just with rain but, in Gaga’s case, falling knives. At first, Gaga and Grande are separated by both choreography and color — Gaga’s hot pink theme complements her signature staccato dance style and Grande’s purple, butterfly-adorned outfit brings softer and flirtier movements. But, the two soon come together in the second chorus for the cathartic dance party, singing, “I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive.”

Timed with Gaga’s spoken-word interlude, the duo change outfits to reflect joining forces: Grande in a two-piece set with her hair down, and Gaga in a pink one-piece with her hair in a half-up, half-down look, reminiscent of Grande’s signature pony. In one especially iconic shot, Gaga and Grande hold hands with their backs turned and their hair flowing in the wind. As they dance joyously in the rain, it’s signified that both have become more powerful together, and the video ends with a sweet shot of Gaga and Grande hugging.

“Rain on Me” is Gaga’s second single from her forthcoming sixth album “Chromatica,” out May 29. Watch the full video below.