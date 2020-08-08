Fans Petition to Remove Kylie Jenner From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video

The release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single “WAP” on Friday brought with it an equally vivacious music video, which has since sat at the top of YouTube’s trending page. The video features a slew of famous guests: Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose and Kylie Jenner, who makes a dramatic 20-second appearance clad in leopard print. However, some fans aren’t pleased with Jenner’s cameo.

Fans praised Cardi and Megan for spotlighting Black and Brown women, but lamented Jenner’s appearance, who is often accused of appropriating Black culture. Soon enough, a petition appeared on Change.org calling for the removal of Jenner from the video.

Created by the users Nini YouTube, Megan Hotties and Bardo Gangs, the petition’s caption states: “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.” Those who signed the petition agree, with one commenting: “I was happily enjoying my daily cup of Brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill.” Another signee said, “She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!”

At the time of publication, the petition has more than 50,000 signatures.

Though Cardi did not address Jenner’s cameo specifically, she hinted at the situation on Twitter by writing, “I wanna say thank you to every woman that was a part of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter users continued to share their opinions on the matter and theories as to why Jenner was involved.

Cardi & Kylie works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HwNEBk1ig — IG : JamisonOHT (@jamisonoht) August 7, 2020

they really stopped the music so kylie jenners wack ass could walk down the hallway pic.twitter.com/EyrkycUcQZ — 𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕖|| KING YERIM 애상 (@zhangvelvets) August 7, 2020

Out here walking down the hallways looking for something cultural to highjack. #WAPMusicVideo #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/IECksghjqA — Nat 🌺🔥 (@bilseiw) August 7, 2020

Jenner has yet to respond to the backlash, and instead shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the music video shoot on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram #WAP A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

Watch the full music video for “WAP” below.