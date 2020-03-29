×

Krzysztof Penderecki, Polish Composer Whose Music Scored ‘The Shining’ and ‘Wild at Heart,’ Dies at 86

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Polish Composer and Grammy Winner, Krzysztof Penderecki11th Film Music Festival, Krakow, Poland - 30 May 2018
CREDIT: Omar Marques/Sopa Images/Shutterstock

Krzysztof Penderecki, the influential Polish composer and conductor whose music was featured in “The Shining” and “Wild at Heart,” died Sunday at his home in Krakow, according to The New York Times. He was 86.

His death was confirmed by Andrzej Giza, director of the Ludwig van Beethoven Association, which was founded by Penderecki’s wife Elzbieta. The cause of death was not specified but a statement from Poland’s Ministry of Culture said he passed away “after a long and serious illness,” according to Reuters.

One of the most prolific and innovative composers of his era, Penderecki’s influence can be heard across multiple genres and generations. Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood in particular has cited him as a profound influence on the group’s more avant work and his own soundtrack work.

Born in Dębica in 1933, Penderecki studied at the Academy of Music in Krakow and became an instructor there shortly after his graduation. Part of a wave of young avant garde composers that managed to thrive under the country’s rigidly controlled Communist government, his 1960 work “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima” brought was his first work to be widely recognized outside of Poland, and was later featured in the action thriller “Children of Men” and David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return.” Subsequent works that further established his reputation included ” (1960), “Polymorphia” (1961) and the “St. Luke Passion” (1966).

Whether written specifically for films or not, Penderecki’s work was well suited for films, and his music appeared in William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist,” Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” and Lynch’s “Wild at Heart.” His other pivotal works included “Dies Irae (Auschwitz Oratorio)” and the album “Actions,” a collaboration with jazz trumpeter Don Cherry.

Greenwood spoke for years of Penderecki’s influence on his own music, and in a full-circle moment, and according to The Guardian, the two met after a concert in 2011; Greenwood spole of shaking Penderecki’s hand “like a sad fanboy.” The two later collaborated on a series of concerts that included both Penderecki’s “Polymorphia” and Greenwood’s “48 Responses to Polymorphia.”

“What sad news to wake to,” Greenwood tweeted. “Penderecki was the greatest—a fiercely creative composer, and a gentle, warm-hearted man. My condolences to his family, and to Poland on this huge loss to the musical world.”

More Film

  • Rita And Tom Hanks Coronavirus

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After Coronavirus Diagnosis in Australia

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in the U.S. after they revealed they had contracted coronavirus and were quarantined in Australia. Hanks gave an update on Twitter Saturday morning, thanking everyone who had helped them in Australia and assuring people that they are still isolating themselves in the U.S. “Hey, folks…We’re home now [...]

  • Film Comment Magazine Goes on Hiatus

    Film Comment Magazine to Go on Hiatus as Film at Lincoln Center Lays Off Half of Staff

    Many companies are being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Film at Lincoln Center is the latest organization to have to lay off employees and pause some of their operations. On Friday, executive director Lesli Klainberg released a memo announcing that the center had to furlough or lay off about half of its [...]

  • "Birds of Prey" egg sandwich

    'Birds of Prey' Actor Bruno Oliver Recreates Harley Quinn's Famous Sandwich

    When actor Bruno Oliver booked the role of short order cook Sal in “Birds of Prey: (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” he had no idea how significant Sal and his breakfast sandwich were to the story. “You couldn’t tell from the audition necessarily and as actors, we always worry about our scenes [...]

  • Minyan

    'Minyan': Film Review

    Best known for the unexpectedly soul-shattering San Francisco suicide doc “The Bridge,” indie filmmaker Eric Steel came out and came of age in 1980s New York at a moment just before AIDS devastated the city’s gay community. Such timing must have been surreal, to assume something so liberating about one’s own identity, only to watch [...]

  • Animated Movie 'The Queen's Corgi' Fetches

    Film New Roundup: Animated Movie 'The Queen's Corgi' Fetches North American Distribution

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Queen’s Corgi” finds a home, the Overlook Film Festival is postponed and the California Film Commission adjusts its tax credit rules due to the coronavirus. ACQUISITION Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the animated family comedy feature “The Queen’s Corgi,” and plans to make it available on DVD and to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad