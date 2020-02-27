Veteran KROQ Program Director Kevin Weatherly Exits Entercom

Kevin Weatherly, who made his mark at L.A.’s leading alternative station KROQ and has been a renowned radio programmer for nearly three decades, is leaving his post as SVP programming at Entercom for a reported new post at Spotify.

Weatherly originally joined KROQ as program director in 1992, after a successful run at top 40 station KKLQ (Q106) in San Diego.

While at KROQ, Weatherly helped turn the station into one of the most recognized brands in the industry for breaking new acts, growing the station’s annual Weenie Roast concert into a spotlight event, while bringing in talent like Carson Daly to morning radio.

Weatherly also programmed KAMP (97.1 Amp Radio) from its launch until 2009 until July 2017. In June 2018, after Entercom’s acquisition of CBS Radio, he returned to KAMP, adding it to his duties as PD of adult oldies station KCBS (93.1 JACK-FM) and, of course, KROQ.

With Weatherly exiting, Mike Kaplan, Entercom’s SVP programming and PD for WNYL (Alt 92.3) in New York, has been named brand manager, overseeing KROQ in addition to his current roles as the company’s alternative format captain and brand manager for Alt 92.3.

In addition, Ralph Stewart was named brand manager for KCBS (93.1 JACK-FM). KRTH brand managers Chris Ebbott and Yesi Ortiz will serve as interim programming heads for KAMP (97.1 Amp Radio) while a national search for a successor is conducted.