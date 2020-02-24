×

Kraftwerk Reveal North American Dates for 50th Anniversary Tour

Jem Aswad

After their worldwide 3-D concert tours, electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced 50th anniversary North American tour dates for summer 2020, also in 3-D.

The group was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, along with their now-legendary Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. Their influence upon dance and electronic music is virtually unparalleled and the group — of which Hütter remains the sole founding member, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, Falk Grieffenhagen — has been touring regularly since the 1990s. In 2014 Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time.  American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time.

KRAFTWERK 3-D CONCERTS for North America 2020:

Day Date City Venue
Fri 6/19/2020 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
Sat 6/20/2020 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun 6/21/2020 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
Tue 6/23/2020 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed 6/24/2020 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
Thu 6/25/2020 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
Sat 6/27/2020 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
Mon 6/29/2020 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed 7/1/2020 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Thu 7/2/2020 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
Sun 7/5/2020 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
Tue 7/7/2020 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center
Wed 7/8/2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center
Thu 7/9/2020 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sat 7/11/2020 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sat 7/18/2020 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Mon 7/20/2020 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
Tue 7/21/2020 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed 7/22/2020 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Fri 7/24/2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sat 7/25/2020 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater
Sun 7/26/2020 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
Mon 7/27/2020 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
Tue 7/28/2020 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
Thu 7/30/2020 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Fri 7/31/2020 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat 8/1/2020 Montréal, QC Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

 

 

  Kraftwerk Reveal North American Dates for 50th Anniversary Tour

