Kraftwerk Reveal North American Dates for 50th Anniversary Tour

After their worldwide 3-D concert tours, electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced 50th anniversary North American tour dates for summer 2020, also in 3-D.

The group was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, along with their now-legendary Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. Their influence upon dance and electronic music is virtually unparalleled and the group — of which Hütter remains the sole founding member, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, Falk Grieffenhagen — has been touring regularly since the 1990s. In 2014 Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time.

KRAFTWERK 3-D CONCERTS for North America 2020: