×

Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
position kobalt

Kobalt has announced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at center) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships. The two will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s global synch team — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams.

Hurwitz’s resume includes a position as VP at Nettwerk Music Group. She was also founding executive creative director at music production company Q Department and a producer at Ogilvy. At Kobalt, she has worked with such artists such as Bob Marley, James Murphy, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie and the Lumineers, among others.

Christensen arrived at Kobalt from BMG where he was responsible for the synch clearance and administration teams. He started at Bug Music in 2010, which was acquired by BMG in 2011.

Elsewhere in the synch sector, Position Music has named Michael Frick vice president of brand partnerships and creative synch where he will be tasked with creating more synch opportunities and strategizing creative solutions for the independent label and music publisher and work closely with Emily Weber, vp and head of Synch. A co-founder of music production and synchronization company Mophonics, Frick was previously employed as an advisor to the Rattle Collective and at We Are Hear, launched and owned by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.

Position Music was founded in 1999 by Tyler Bacon as an independent publisher, record label and management firm with expertise in music licensing and synchronization for films, TV, video games, trailers, commercials and soundtracks.

More Music

  • position kobalt

    Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

    Kobalt has announced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at center) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships. The two will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s global synch team — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams. Hurwitz’s [...]

  • Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc to Release

    Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc ‘Get Back’ Will Release in Theaters This September

    Walt Disney Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to filmmaker Peter Jackson’s previously announced Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” which creates a new film from the hundreds of hours of footage that spawned the group’s 1970 swan song “Let It Be.” “The Beatles: Get Back” will be released by The Walt Disney Studios in the [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    ‘High Fidelity’ Gets So Many Things Right — Did It Get the Music Wrong?

    Even with the miraculous Second Coming of vinyl, the prospects for a successful reboot of the record-store drama “High Fidelity” seemed grim. Twenty years after the John Cusack film, nearly 25 after Nick Hornby’s novel, the shrines to vinyl depicted in the book and movie — epicenters of local music scenes, vanguards of taste and [...]

  • Brandy Clark Your Life is a

    Brandy Clark's 'Your Life Is a Record': Album Review

    Since Kacey Musgraves won all those Grammys, some of the younger or previously less explorative fans who adopted her as their first favorite country star have looked to Nashville and asked: “Got any more where this one came from?” After some hemming and hawing, since that cupboard isn’t exactly jam-packed, the answer might emerge: “Actually, [...]

  • Sony Music’s Julie Swidler to Receive

    Sony Music’s Julie Swidler to Receive Music Biz Presidential Award (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Music Business Association (Music Biz) today announced that it will present its 2020 Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement to Julie Swidler, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and General Counsel for Sony Music Entertainment, in recognition of her accomplished industry leadership and many contributions to the success of the music business over the [...]

  • Margo Price’s New Album Arriving in

    Margo Price’s New Album Arriving in May, Watch First Video Here

    On May 8, rising country star Margo Price will release “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” an album of ten new songs produced by her friend and fellow country renegade Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson). The album marks Price’s debut for Loma Vista Recordings. Today, Margo has shared new single “Twinkle Twinkle,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad