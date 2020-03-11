Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

Kobalt has announced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at center) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships. The two will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s global synch team — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams.

Hurwitz’s resume includes a position as VP at Nettwerk Music Group. She was also founding executive creative director at music production company Q Department and a producer at Ogilvy. At Kobalt, she has worked with such artists such as Bob Marley, James Murphy, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie and the Lumineers, among others.

Christensen arrived at Kobalt from BMG where he was responsible for the synch clearance and administration teams. He started at Bug Music in 2010, which was acquired by BMG in 2011.

Elsewhere in the synch sector, Position Music has named Michael Frick vice president of brand partnerships and creative synch where he will be tasked with creating more synch opportunities and strategizing creative solutions for the independent label and music publisher and work closely with Emily Weber, vp and head of Synch. A co-founder of music production and synchronization company Mophonics, Frick was previously employed as an advisor to the Rattle Collective and at We Are Hear, launched and owned by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.

Position Music was founded in 1999 by Tyler Bacon as an independent publisher, record label and management firm with expertise in music licensing and synchronization for films, TV, video games, trailers, commercials and soundtracks.