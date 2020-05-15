Kiss Kruise Postpones Tenth Anniversary Run; Kesha, Slipknot, All the Best Fest Sails Pushed to 2021

The cruise industry is being dealt another blow, with leading festival at sea promoter Sixthman’s announcement on May 14 that the remainder of its 2020 events — including the KISS Kruise, Slipknot’s Knotfest at Sea and Kesha’s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride — will be postponed.

“Going above and beyond to create moments and memories that last a lifetime is why we do what we do,” said Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz in a release. “We see something incredibly special happen when communities come together to celebrate shared passions. Serving them on vacation is what has driven us for the past 20 years and 145 immersive events on land, sand and sea. We recognize we’re in the midst of uncertain times right now — times that call for extra flexibility, special value and an absolute assurance that the health and safety of our guests is being closely looked after.”

The popular KISS Kruise X — which this year celebrates a decade at sea — is docked until either October or November 2021. Also moved to fall of 2021 with dates to be determined: Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender.

Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II was previously rescheduled to Aug. 17-22, 2021 from Athens, Greece on board Norwegian Pearl, and The Broadway Cruise which will be sailing Nov. 13-17, 2021 from New York City to Bermuda.

This year’s All The Best Fest — a celebration of the late John Prine — will now move from November to Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on May 19 – 23, 2021. The event includes appearances by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, John Hiatt, Steve Earle, I’m with Her, Margo Price and more.

Slipknot fans will celebrate Knotfest at the new date to be determined in August 2021. The cruise departs from Athens, Greece on board Norwegian Pearl.

Formed in 2001, Sixthman has entertained over 300,000 die-hard music fans, offering vacations at sea with their favorite bands, including Jon Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line, Belle & Sebastian, Sister Hazel, a Broadway cruise, Sports themed cruise, and more. Sixthman cruises sail from New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa to “dream destinations ” in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports, and all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Ticketholders for all events have the choice to transfer their tickets to 2021 dates, receive Sixthman credits for future events or request a full refund by Aug. 31, 2020. If a festival’s new 2021 dates do not work for a guest currently booked on a 2020 festival, they have the option to cancel their reservation and receive acredit for a future Sixthman festival or Norwegian Cruise Line sailing.