The Killers’ Publishing Catalog Acquired by Eldridge Holdings

In the latest move in the increasingly high-priced music-publishing marketplace, the Killers’ catalog is the first such acquisition for Eldridge, a holding company with a network of businesses across entertainment, finance, technology, and real estate. The deal covers the group’s catalog before 2020, including five albums and such hits as “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “When You Were Young” and “The Man.” The Killers will continue to own their share of master-recording income, including from synchronizations secured by Eldridge and the band.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” said Killers frontman Brandon Flowers. “Eldridge’s broad network across music, television, and film will provide new opportunities for our music to be enjoyed by millions across the globe.”

Eldridge has stakes in a network of entertainment businesses, including MRC, Dick Clark Productions, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety, A24, Fulwell 73, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Sportsnet LA. Eldridge is committed to leveraging its media expertise, industry relationships, and distinct insights into emerging trends to serve The Killers’ existing fanbase and reach new audiences for years to come.

“The Killers have been an icon of American music for nearly two decades,” said Tony Minella, co-founder and president of Eldridge. “As huge fans ourselves, we”re excited to partner with an incredibly talented band that has such an original sound, impactful lyrics, and the remarkable ability to connect generations through their music.”

The Killers were advised by John Rudolph (with Kirsten Wilson and Gillian Ryan) of 1.618 Industries, Inc. (formerly Music Analytics, a leading music IP advisor) with counsel provided by Jason Karlov and Amanda Taber of Barnes & Thornburg and Robert Reynolds of Reynolds and Associates.