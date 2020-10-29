Kid Cudi Launches Interactive Live Music App, Encore

Veteran rapper Kid Cudi has joined forces with longtime collaborator and writer-producer-director Ian Edelman and software engineer Jonathan Gray to launch a new “mobile-first live music experience,” Encore, that enables artists to directly monetize, engage and grow their fanbases.

According to the announcement, Encore offers an all-new format that encourages collaboration between artists and makes it easy for up-and-coming and established artists to manage and grow a direct relationship with their fans. Artists can drop new music, chat with fans and host live shows from anywhere in the world.

“The energy from a concert is undeniable, both for the fans and artists. I am excited to launch Encore to help bring the live music experience back to our fans. Encore is committed to empowering both established and new artists and delivering the best mobile music experience out there,” says Kid Cudi, who has also been enlisted to serve as Encore’s Chief Creative Officer, overseeing the company’s artistic vision.

Gray, who worked as an early engineer for Facebook, has been named Encore’s CEO, while Edelman is president.

“Our goal is to transfer the same energy we get from live music into a mobile experience, controlled entirely by the artists themselves. We make it easy for the artist and fun for the fan.” said Edelman

“Encore puts a studio into the hands of every artist and gives a front row seat to every fan. Music merges with our future-facing technology in entirely new ways to create authentic connections between artists and their fans.” said Gray

Earlier this year, Encore closed a $2 million Seed round led by global investment firm, Battery Ventures. General Partner Roger Lee will join the Board of Directors.