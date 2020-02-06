×

KFC Sneaks Advertising Onto Spotify’s Ad-Free Premium Platform – But Not for Long

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
A sign of KFC's grinning Colonel Sanders and his goatee is lit outside its outlet in Yangon, Myanmar. The end of most U.S. sanctions against Myanmar is raising hopes western businesses will join the rush to invest in Myanmar that up to now has been dominated by China and other Asian countries. But much hinges on how the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi reshapes the country's outdated laws and other policiesMyanmar US Sanctions, Yangon, Myanmar - 07 Oct 2016
CREDIT: Elaine Kurtenbach/AP/Shutterstock

In a surprising move, KFC managed to sneak advertising onto Spotify’s ad-free Premium platform — but apparently only in the Middle East, and only for a short time before it was removed.

As reported by Fast Company, to launch KFC’s new Kentucky Burger in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates-based agency Memac Ogilvy & Mather partnered with three popular artists in the region — Flipperachi, Moh Flow, and Shébani — who plastered their Spotify profile pages with KFC signage: Kentucky Burgers were featured on their cover photos, bios, profile pictures, and events. Even their playlists also featured song titles including the words “Discover,” “New,” “Kentucky,” “Burger,” “Come & Visit,” “KFC,” “Get It,” and “Before It’s Too Late.” Since artists upload their own information on the platform, presumably they were in on the stunt.

A rep for KFC did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment. While Spotify declined comment, a source close to the situation said the streaming giant was unaware of the move and apparently took quick action once it learned about it.

Rather incredibly, the company basically bragged about the move via a promotional video — calling it “The first advertisement on Spotify Premium” — and Fernando Montero González, a creative exec at Memac Ogilvy & Mather creative, told Fast Company that the ad was positioned to be non-intrusive on the ostensibly ad-free platform.

“Our communication was placed in a way that the user had a choice to embrace or ignore it,” González said. “Through the first-ever ad on Spotify Premium we are proving that ads can coexist with the user experience without interrupting them. The idea is a bit polarizing, but that’s what gives it traction.”

More Music

  • A sign of KFC's grinning Colonel

    KFC Sneaks Advertising Onto Spotify’s Ad-Free Premium Platform – But Not for Long

    In a surprising move, KFC managed to sneak advertising onto Spotify’s ad-free Premium platform — but apparently only in the Middle East, and only for a short time before it was removed. As reported by Fast Company, to launch KFC’s new Kentucky Burger in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates-based agency Memac Ogilvy & [...]

  • John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart,

    Dead & Company Reveal Summer 2020 Tour Dates

    Dead & Company — original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — today announced dates for their month-long Summer Tour 2020. The trek will kick off July 10 and 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and conclude on August 7 and 8 at Boston’s historic Fenway Park. [...]

  • Madonna iHeartRadio

    Madonna Vents Anger as London Palladium Cuts Off 'Madame X' Show

    Madonna has hit out at the London Palladium for abruptly cutting short her live “Madame X” show after she ran over an 11 p.m. curfew on Wednesday. The singer was performing when the Palladium dropped the stage curtain and switched off the sound when she went past the deadline. Madonna took to Instagram to vent [...]

  • taylor swift umps universal music publishing

    Taylor Swift Moves to Universal Music Publishing Group with New Pact

    Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after being with Sony/ATV since she first came to Nashville as a young teenager. The switch was widely expected, as it not only puts all of Swift’s future creative output under the Universal banner but reunites the singer with former Sony/ATV Nashville [...]

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam to Play Special SiriusXM Concert at New York’s Apollo Theater

    Pearl Jam will play its smallest show in New York in nearly 14 years when it visits the historic Apollo Theatre in Harlem on March 26, the day before its 11th studio album “Gigaton” will be released on the group’s Monkeywrench label through Republic Records. The event will be broadcast live on SiriusXM, which has [...]

  • ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of

    ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

    ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom [...]

  • FOR LIFE – The creative team

    'For Life' Stars and Producers Hail ABC Drama as 'The Right Show at the Right Time'

    Van Jones gave the crowd an assignment at the end of Wednesday night’s premiere of the ABC drama series “For Life” at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. “This show cannot fail,” Jones, the activist and CNN host and commentator, said after moderating panel with stars and producers of the show that revolves around the theme [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad