Kevin Ryder, of KROQ ‘Kevin & Bean’ Fame, Says He’s Been Fired, Escorted from Building

Kevin and Bean KROQ
CREDIT: KROQ

Kevin Ryder, a staple of morning radio on L.A. station KROQ for the past 30 years, says he has been fired from the station and escorted from the building by security guards.

The surprise move follows by four months the departure of his longtime “Kevin & Bean Show” co-host,  Gene “Bean” Baxter, who resigned from the show — and was given a sentimental sendoff on his final day — to make good on his desire to move to England. More recently, longtime program director Kevin Weatherly departed for a Spotify gig.

Ryder did not enjoy such a sweet farewell.

“Hey party people!” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “Not sure how to say this, so here it is: Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired. Me. @alliemackay, @JensenKarp, @kroqkom, @kroqbeermug, @Old_Man_Ruben and @destinymlopez.”

He continued, “Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it’s the ratings, which were down. The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people. We’re humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :)”

The show had been re-branded as “Kevin in the Morning With Allie & Jensen” after Bean’s emigration.

Later, he added, “One last thing. There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building. (I couldn’t make this up) Not necessary. Leaving. :) Love all of you…”

From England, his former partner weighed in with words of disapproval over the move.

Tweeted “Bean Baxter, “I am so sad for my talented wonderful friends at @kevinmornings. Mornings in SoCal are much worse off without them and I can’t wrap my head around it being done by phone during a pandemic. That’s no way to treat a Hall Of Fame show, @Entercom @kroq.”

Kevin & Bean were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2015. Last year, just after “Bean” left, they were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

According to the Orange County Register, Ryder and his staff were allowed to do one last broadcast Tuesday, during which he laid into management — which could help explain the escort by security Wednesday.

“Along the way, the one criticism of the station I’ve had since day one is that they’ve always treated me, along with everybody else here, like we’re lucky to have jobs,” he was reported to have said on-air. “The management of the station uses that at times to be incredibly cruel to people… ” He said other employees had been “discarded like trash” or departed voluntarily because the atmosphere at the station was “toxic.”

After Weatherly’s departure as program director, oversight of KROQ had been assigned to “Alt 92.3” WNYL New York PD Mike Kaplan.

Variety has reached out to Entercom for comment.

