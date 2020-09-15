Jonas Brothers’ Patriarch Launches Nashville-Based Music Publishing Company

Jonas Group Entertainment (JGE), the company headed by Jonas Brothers patriarch Kevin Jonas, Sr. is expanding its operation with the launch of a Nashville-based publishing division, Jonas Group Publishing. Songwriter Terri Jo Box, whose credits include songs recorded by Miranda Lambert (“Dear Old Sun” from 2017’s ACM winner for album of the year “The Weight of These Wings”), Eric Church, Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde, among others, joins the roster.

“My love of Nashville goes way back as a writer and an artist,” said Jonas to MusicRow. “There is a multi-genre story that is rising fast in Nashville and we want to be part of it.” JGE’s mission statement is “Legacy Begins With Family.” Founded in 2005, its roster includes such contemporary Christian and pop-rock acts as PUBLIC, Melanie Pfirrman, LIVVIA, Mandy Harvey, Lucy Cloud and author Shaina Kohli Russo. Jonas is himself a songwriter, whose tunes have been featured on albums by Jonas Brothers and singer Michael W. Smith.

A native of Nacogdoches, TX, Box founded the Music Row Freakshow, a popular songwriters showcase held at The Local for the last decade. It was there that she met Jonas, who said of the program: “I was amazed at the talent at this show. She was a shepherd and encourager and emcee over this group and she also wrote incredible songs. I felt like she was a perfect choice as the leader for this group of people and to launch our publishing efforts in Nashville.”

Jonas Group Publishing plans to staff up and grow its stable of writers over the next year.

(Pictured from left: Kevin Jonas, Sr., Denise Jonas, Terri Jo Box and manager Roger Hodges)