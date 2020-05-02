Kesha’s Powerful ‘Resentment’ Performance Delivers Standout Moment of Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball (Watch)

Kesha’s “Resentment” is among the standout tracks from her album “High Road,” released in January, and not just because Brian Wilson (of Beach Boys fame), Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel are featured on it. Kesha delivers the country ballad about a frayed relationship with believability and intensity, as the artist proved during her appearance on Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball last weekend. Well-suited to the livestreaming era, the acoustic track was among several high points of the two-plus-hour program (watch the performance above).

The event hosted by syndicated iHeartRadio personality Duran featured some 50 acts — including Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Train — and replays today (May 2) at 7 p.m. ET on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel.

Like last week’s webcast, it will again benefit the Project C.U.R.E. Foundation, raising funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in need of emergency medical supplies across the country.

Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Show airs live from New York City and syndicated to over 80 markets across the country.

PERFORMERS:

Alec Benjamin

Alessia Cara

Alexander Jean

Ally Brooke

Anthony Ramos

Austin Mahone

Bryce Vine

Charlie Puth

Devin Kennedy

Dinah Jane

Donna Missal

Echosmith

Elle Winter

Faouzia

Greyson Chance

Hunter Hayes

Ido

Jagwar Twin

Jake Miller

Jason Derulo

Jewel

John.K

Jojo

Jordan Mcgraw

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Kesha

KT Tunstall

Laura Marano

Lewis Capaldi

Lovely The Band

Malia Civetz

Mary Lambert

Max

Meghan Trainor

Nick Fradiani

Rayvon Owen

Shinedown

Siva

Sofia Carson

Spencer Sutherland

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins

The Revivalists’ David Shaw

Thomas Rhett

Train

Travis Garland

SPECIAL APPEARANCES:

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

AJR

Hailee Steinfeld