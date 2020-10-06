Kentucky Attorney General Responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Comments on Breonna Taylor

During her musical performance on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion voiced strong opposition to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed by police during a forced entry into her home during a drug raid in March.

In the middle of performing her hit “Savage,” the music paused while quotes played from Malcolm X and activist Tamika Mallory — the latter saying, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery” — while both Megan and signage behind her on the stage said “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women.”

Calling Megan’s comments “disgusting,” Cameron used an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ Fox & Friends to respond, saying that he was being attacked “because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality,” as reported by Stereogum. “Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women,” Cameron said. “But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting … because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality.”

“The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me but what it does is it exposed the type of intolerance, and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” he continued. “You hear a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her [spreading] intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

Cameron also said that the officers were justified in returning fire because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired a warning shot.

“The tragedy, and I’ve said this from the beginning, was that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway next to Kenneth Walker when they returned fire and they hit her,” he said. “No one disputes that this is a tragedy, but sometimes our criminal law is inadequate to respond to a tragedy. Again, my heart goes out to Breonna Taylor’s family.”

None of the three policemen involved in Taylor’s shooting were indicted or charged in connection with her death.