Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

Many country artists, including Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the news of the country music legend’s death late Friday night.

Parton said she was expecting to wake up and see updates about coronavirus, but couldn’t believe it when she learned about Rogers’ death. His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner posted a tearful tribute on Twitter Saturday morning.

“We all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today. He’s going to be asking Him to spread some light on the darkness that’s going on here. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken, a big old chunk of it has gone with him today,” she said, holding a photo of her and Rogers.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Other celebrities, like country singer and “The Voice” host Blake Shelton, also remembered the musician in posts on Twitter.

“I can’t express the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had one me. He was always very kind and fun to be around,” he wrote.

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain. Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/hCNtBayZ8i — Reba (@reba) March 21, 2020

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

Some artists shared videos of Rogers’ performances from his long carerr or posted musical tributes of some of his most popular songs as well.

Today country music lost a legend. I had the honor of singing with @_KennyRogers at the 2013 CMA’s. Just watch everybody singing along in the audience. What joy he brought to the world. pic.twitter.com/J9lFOsbVfy — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) March 21, 2020

Just my small way of remembering @_KennyRogers. This is a song that Kenny wrote with Waylon Jennings (another musical hero) in mind. #RIPKennyRogers #RIPLegend #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/zEjHHLiWKA — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 21, 2020

Many actors and artists outside of the country music community also fondly remembered Rogers.

I was on an episode of Reno 911! where I played a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast loved him, he told great stories, and was a joy to be around. And “The Gambler” is a truly great song. #RIPKennyRogers — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020

Oh man Kenny Rogers just died. RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the great music. 😌 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020

Farewell to the talented, complex @_KennyRogers and his music. From Lucille to Reuben James to the beloved The Gambler, his voice lifts spirits, wry wit brings smiles and lyrical storytelling evokes a lovely sorrow. Thank you from all who have had the privilege to listen. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 21, 2020

Thank you #KennyRogers Thank you for sitting down next to a 19 year-old me at the piano and listening to the song I’d written for you. Thank you for recording it and others we wrote together. Thank you for the years of advice and encouragement and laughs. I will miss you, pal. pic.twitter.com/F2RrQvnc3H — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 21, 2020

I’m really sad to hear about Kenny Rogers passing. Kenny had a wonderful voice and so many great songs. He will be missed, but we’ll always have his music. Love & Mercy to Kenny’s family. – Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers. Worked with him a couple of times and liked him a lot. As jovial and friendly as you'd imagine. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 21, 2020