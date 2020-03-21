×

Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parto
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Many country artists, including Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the news of the country music legend’s death late Friday night.

Parton said she was expecting to wake up and see updates about coronavirus, but couldn’t believe it when she learned about Rogers’ death. His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner posted a tearful tribute on Twitter Saturday morning.

“We all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today. He’s going to be asking Him to spread some light on the darkness that’s going on here. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken, a big old chunk of it has gone with him today,” she said, holding a photo of her and Rogers.

Other celebrities, like country singer and “The Voice” host Blake Shelton, also remembered the musician in posts on Twitter.

“I can’t express the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had one me. He was always very kind and fun to be around,” he wrote.

Some artists shared videos of Rogers’ performances from his long carerr or posted musical tributes of some of his most popular songs as well.

Many actors and artists outside of the country music community also fondly remembered Rogers.

More Music

  • Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parto

    Dolly Parton's Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

    Many country artists, including Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the news of the country music legend’s death late Friday night. Parton said she was expecting to wake up and see updates about coronavirus, but couldn’t believe it when she learned about Rogers’ death. His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner posted [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Help Fight Coronavirus

    Rihanna has joined the growing list of celebrities trying to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to several organizations around the world, particularly in marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa, that are treating the sick and working to prevent the spread [...]

  • Kenny Rogers performs at the Country

    Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

    Vocalist Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of sleekly tailored hits and won three Grammys, has died. He was 81. Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a representative for the singer [...]

  • Juliana HatfieldJuliana Hatfield in concert at

    San Francisco Music Venue Slim's to Close After 30 Years

    After serving as a staple of the San Francisco Bay Area nightlife scene for 30 years, popular music club Slim’s announced on Friday (March 20) that it would be ceasing operations permanently. As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the beloved venue founded and co-owned by musician Boz Scaggs informed employees on Wednesday that [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

    As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime. Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers [...]

  • Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise

    Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Surprise Grounded Fans With Live-Stream Duets (Watch)

    It should surprise exactly no one that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are sheltering-in-place together, and after previously going public only with one-off performances, the duo shared some of the harmonies they’ve worked up in private with a four-song set they live-streamed Friday afternoon. “You sound freakin’ great,” Cabello told Mendes after some particularly busy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad