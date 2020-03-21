Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

Many country artists, including Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the news of the country music legend’s death late Friday night.
Parton said she was expecting to wake up and see updates about coronavirus, but couldn’t believe it when she learned about Rogers’ death. His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner posted a tearful tribute on Twitter Saturday morning.
“We all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today. He’s going to be asking Him to spread some light on the darkness that’s going on here. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken, a big old chunk of it has gone with him today,” she said, holding a photo of her and Rogers.
Other celebrities, like country singer and “The Voice” host Blake Shelton, also remembered the musician in posts on Twitter.
“I can’t express the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had one me. He was always very kind and fun to be around,” he wrote.
Some artists shared videos of Rogers’ performances from his long carerr or posted musical tributes of some of his most popular songs as well.
Many actors and artists outside of the country music community also fondly remembered Rogers.