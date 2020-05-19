Kenny Chesney Signs with Universal Music Publishing Group

Yet another Nashville-based star has followed Troy Tomlinson to his new role at Universal Music Publishing Group. Kenny Chesney has inked a global publishing deal with UMPG, the company announced Tuesday.

The move was expected, as Chesney has worked with Tomlinson since early in his career. “Troy Tomlinson’s love of songs is like his love of life,” the country star once told the Tennessean. “He likes them real and isn’t afraid of the difficult emotions. His sense of people, their dreams and their heart is how Troy helped pave the way for countless songwriters.”

In announcing the new pact, Tomlinson — who officially took the role of UMPG’s chairman-CEO in July 2019 — said, “I met Kenny when he was 24 years old. He played me four or five songs in my office on his guitar. I remember the vivid lyrics. I can still recite them today. We have enjoyed lots of success together and lots of fun times and lifelong memories. I am grateful to continue to represent him and his music and look forward to delivering outstanding opportunities through UMPG.”

“Troy Tomlinson has been part of my creative life since I was a young dreamer hoping to capture some life in songs,” Chesney said in a statement. “To be reunited with him, as well as to work with Jody Gerson (chairman/CEO of UMPG) and the entire team at Universal Music Publishing, inspires me to keep reaching for those same dreams, seeking truly special songs as a writer and an artist blessed to bring other people’s songs to the world, too.”

The singer previously worked with Tomlinson at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where the exec had been president/CEO of the Nashville division since 2005.

Although her focus has shifted to pop, Taylor Swift is another superstar who has remained loyal to Tomlinson, announcing in February that she would be reuniting with him at UMPG Nashville.

Chesney had his ninth No. 1 album this month with “Here and Now,” his second release for Warner Nashville after a nearly career-long run with Sony Music.

Last week, Chesney officially postponed his “Chillaxification” tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the stadium and amphitheater shows that were set for this summer will take place in 2021. The announcement stated that tickets will automatically be applied to a new show date, with refund options not available until next year’s rescheduled dates are announced.