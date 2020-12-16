Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Pearl Jam, Killers Scheduled to Headline Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

In an optimistic and from-your-press-release-to-god’s-ears announcement on Wednesday, Lollapalooza Stockholm unveiled the lineup for its 2021 festival, which includes Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Killers, Zara Larsson, Veronica Maggio, DaBaby, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Doja Cat, Alesso, Lewis Capaldi, Playboy Carti, Jack Harlow and many more. The festival is scheduled for the weekend of July 2-4, 2021 at Gärdet; the full lineup is in the poster below.

The announcement makes only a vague reference to the pandemic that stopped the live-entertainment industry in its tracks in mid-March, with no solid date for a return: “Fueled by recent progress, organizers are optimistic that the festival will enjoy its return July 2-4, 2021 at Gärdet, featuring something for everyone with more than 65 artists on 4 stages,” it reads. Asked for further details, a rep for the festival told Variety, “The team is in regular conversation with city officials for planning and safety will always be top priority. At this point it is too early to discuss specific protocols as those will be decided based on the current situation at show time.”

Which, to be fair, is all anyone can do at this point in time. At a Senate hearing Tuesday examining the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the live-entertainment industry, representatives from venues, artist management and other businesses said the most optimistic projections don’t see a return to touring until summer or fall of 2021 at the soonest. In any context short of a successfully proven vaccine available to hundreds of millions of people, it will be difficult to stage a multi-day festival on the scale of Lollapalooza, although presumably socially distanced pods of people are a possibility. Also, Sweden was one of the least locked-down countries in Europe, so it’s possible the rules may be less prohibitive by the time the summer comes.