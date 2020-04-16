Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single, ‘I Dare You,’ With Duets in Five Languages

Kelly Clarkson dropped her new single “I Dare You” – along with duets of the song performed with five different singers in their native languages. The bundle sees Clarkson joined by Zaz (“Appelle Ton Amour” – French Version), Faouzia (“كنتحداك” – Arabic Version), Blas Cantó (“Te Reto A Amar” – Spanish Version), Glasperlenspiel (“Trau Dich” – German Version) and Maya Buskila (“בוא נראה” – Hebrew Version).

Clarkson will also share a world premiere performance music video for “I Dare You” on today’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” singing virtually with her global duet partners.

The song was written by by Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay, Maren Morris) and Ben West (Pink, Lady Antebellum) with production by longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez).

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on” explained Clarkson. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages. We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you.”

Over the past year Clarkson has toured the U.S. in support of her eighth studio album, “Meaning of Life”; earned her third win as coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and voiced characters in STXFilms’ “UglyDolls” and Universal Pictures’ “Trolls World Tour.” She also made the highest rated daytime debut in seven years with her own talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson is scheduled to kick off her recently-announced Las Vegas residency, “Kelly Clarkson: Invincible,” on July 29 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.