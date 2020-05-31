KCON Music Festival Announces Full Lineup for Digital Event KCON:TACT 2020

KCON recently announced that they will be partnering with YouTube for their 2020 event to stream a weeklong event from June 20 to 26. This follows a recent announcement that KCON 2020 LA would be postponed. KCON 2020 NY has also been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The lineup consists of AB6IX, Astro, Ateez, Bvndit, CHUNG HA, Cravity, Everglow, GFriend, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, IZ*ONE, JO1, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae-Hwan, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Monsta X, Natty, Nature, N. Flying, Oh My Girl, ONEUS, ONF, PENTAGON, SF9, Stray Kids, The Boyz, Too, Tomorrow x Together, VeriVery, and Victon.

Each day of the event will consist of a live concert, artist meet and greets and behind-the-scenes footage. There are also plans to provide multiple views of the performances so fans can get a better view of specific members, a common practice on K-pop performance videos.

Fans can enjoy KCON:TACT 2020 exclusively on the Mnet K-Pop Youtube channel with English subtitles once joining as a member of the channel for $19.99 per month. The entire lineup of performances and VOD content will be available to members. A portion of the proceeds will go to UNESCO’s Learning Never Stops campaign.

Several K-pop acts have been putting together digital events for their fans to enjoy under stay at home orders. BTS recently streamed past concerts with ‘Bang Bang Con‘ and is releasing new content as part of their anniversary event ‘FESTA.’ NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and Super M have turned to the V LIVE app to stream live shows with tickets ranging from $26 to $30 USD as well.