Katy Perry Is Pregnant, Music Video Confirms

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Katy Perry has some news to share: she’s pregnant. The singer released a new song, “Never Worn White,” and video revealing a sizable bump at the end of the clip. Perry has been dating actor Orlando Bloom for over three years — they became Instagram official on May 20, 2016. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand. The couple divorced in 2011 after 14 months as husband and wife.

“Never Worn White” is a powerhouse piano ballad written with Johan Carlsson, John Ryan and Jacob Kasher Hindlin (known as J Kash). It was produced by Carlsson and the video was directed by J.A.C.K., a French duo who have helmed clips for Madonna and Christine and the Queens.

In an Instagram story, Perry further stated that she’s due this summer.  “Let’s call it a reveal,” she said, adding that a new album is also expected in the coming months. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy.”

The track’s lyrics point to a yearning to “get it right.” It also infers that the two are on their way to the wedding aisle, as she reveals in the verse, “You asked the question / I said yes, but I’m scared” and also at the top of the clip, when the bride’s march plays as an intro.

Perry marks more than 12 years in the business, having released her Capitol Records debut in 2008, “One of the Boys.” Her cumulative streams top 35 billion in addition to worldwide sales of over 45 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks, according to her label, which also notes that Perry is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles — and the first-ever Capitol Records artist to do so.

Read the lyrics to “Never Worn White” below and watch the video above.

You love the hell out of me
And heaven’s what we could be
I’ve stood on the edge of love
But never took the leap

And you took my armor off
Did it delicately
And I let my guard down
To show you what’s underneath

Thank God that you were man enough to come
Answer my mamma’s prayers
You asked the question
I said yes, but I’m scared

‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standing here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say, I do…I do

See us in sixty years with a full family tree
Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny
‘Cause love is a minefield, let’s take this walk, baby
‘Cause at the end of it all, I choose and you choose me

Thank God I was woman enough to come
Answer your father’s prayers
You asked the question
I could tell you were scared

‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standing here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say, I do…I do

Now let’s dance with each other
Mixing all of our colors
It’s so easy to surrender
When you finally find forever

No, I’ve never worn white, no
But I really wanna try with you, yeah

I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
‘Cause I really wanna say, I do

‘Cause I do
Oh, I do, yeah, yeah

I do

