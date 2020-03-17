×

Katy Perry Wins Reversal of ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Verdict

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry Dark Horse Copyright Lawsuit
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A federal judge has handed a big win to Katy Perry, overturning a copyright infringement verdict regarding her hit song “Dark Horse.”

Judge Christina A. Snyder issued a ruling on Tuesday vacating the jury’s verdict, finding that the short musical phrase at issue is not original enough to warrant copyright protection.

The jury had found last July that “Dark Horse” included an eight-note ostinato that was stolen from “Joyful Noise,” a song by the Christian rapper Flame. The jury awarded $2.8 million in damages.

Snyder found that the jury’s verdict was not supported by the weight of the evidence in the case.

“It is undisputed in this case,” Snyder wrote, “that the signature elements of the 8-note ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’… is not a particularly unique or rare combination.”

Snyder drew on the testimony of the plaintiff’s expert witness, musicologist Todd Decker, in coming to her conclusion that the jury got it wrong.

“A relatively common 8-note combination of unprotected elements that happens to be played in a timbre common to a particular genre of music cannot be so original as to warrant copyright protection,” she wrote.

The decision is the second piece of good news in as many weeks for music labels and major acts, which have felt besieged by frivolous copyright litigation over the last few years. Last Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict finding that Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” did not infringe on an earlier song by the band Spirit.

Flame, whose legal name is Marcus Gray, will still be able to appeal Snyder’s ruling to the 9th Circuit.

More Music

  • Katy Perry Dark Horse Copyright Lawsuit

    Katy Perry Wins Reversal of 'Dark Horse' Copyright Verdict

    A federal judge has handed a big win to Katy Perry, overturning a copyright infringement verdict regarding her hit song “Dark Horse.” Judge Christina A. Snyder issued a ruling on Tuesday vacating the jury’s verdict, finding that the short musical phrase at issue is not original enough to warrant copyright protection. The jury had found [...]

  • Death Cab For Cutie - Ben

    Music Live-Streams: What to Look For, from Ben Gibbard to Major Lazer to the Met

    One benefit of being unwillingly thrust into the stay-at-home era: the burgeoning phenomenon of mostly free live-streamed concerts from artists determined to help is through being housebound. Who knows: we may end up experiencing more live music as shut-ins than we ever did going out, even if it’s through a screen. John Legend, Yungblood and [...]

  • Lil Uzi Vert Has Blockbuster Album

    Lil Uzi Vert Has a Blockbuster No. 1 Album Debut — and 14 of the Top 20 Songs

    Lil Uzi Vert dominates both the album and singles charts this week, with a blockbuster No. 1 debut for his “Eternal Atake” collection — and individual cuts from that album accounting for 14 of the top 20 song slots. Topping the Rolling Stone album chart was little challenge for the hip-hop artist, who was releasing [...]

  • Andrew Watt 62nd Annual Grammy Awards,

    Post Malone and Camila Cabello Producer Andrew Watt Diagnosed With Coronavirus

    Music producer Andrew Watt, who was recently named one of Variety‘s Hitmakers of the Month for his work on “Señorita” and other smashes, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and shared a distressing story of being put off for tests as he developed pneumonia and ultimately required assistance from an oxygen machine. [...]

  • Recording Academy Musicares Logo

    MusiCares and Recording Academy Launch Coronavirus Relief Fund, Contribute $2 Million

    In the wake coronavirus’ crushing impact on the music industry, the Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events. According to the announcement, the fund, administered through [...]

  • Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

    Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour, which was scheduled to begin May 8 in San Diego. The announcement reads: “AEG Presents/ Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15-date NO FILTER summer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad