Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas to Headline Rock the Vote’s Democracy Summer 2020 Virtual Event

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas will co-headline Democracy Summer 2020 on Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The virtual event is co-hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning and presented by a coalition led by Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote and March For Our Lives with the aim of registering 200,000 new voters over this summer.

More than four million Americans turn 18 this year and will be eligible to vote for the first time.

The artists will deliver key messaging concerning the upcoming elections as well as performances. Also scheduled to appear: Chuck D, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, Bebe Rexha, MAX, Leslie Grace, Skylar Astin, Prince Royce, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sec. Julian Castro in addition to activists including Little Miss Flint, Greg Jackson, Kyra Stephenson-Valley, Tylik McMillan and others.

“This is no ordinary year,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote. “Rock the Vote was built to support young people and in this moment when young people are showing their power and demanding action, we are honored to launch Democracy Summer. Artists, influencers, elected officials and activists are joining together to help sustain the fire lit by America’s youth and build a movement to the polls to elect leaders who will take action.”

In addition to get-out-the-vote initiatives, the livestream will raise funds for Black-led and focused organizations including the National Action Network and Community Justice Action Fund, among others.

“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” said Perry. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

Added the Black Eyed Peas: “We’ve been riding with Rock The Vote for a long time. Now more than ever, voting is key for long-term change. The youth vote is going to decide the future of America. It’s not just our duty, but our honor to spread the word in an election year. Get out there and let’s make history together!”