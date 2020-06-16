Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter Among Stars Leading ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ COVID-19 Benefit for LGBTQ+ Community

Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia and Ricky Martin are among the stars on deck for “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a COVID-19 relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community.

The virtual relief benefit produced by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble is designed to help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by COVID-19. The celebration will culminate with a one-hour special and will be hosted by syndicated Z100 on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” will stream on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at P&G. “We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need. ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”

Added Gayle Troberman, chief marketing oOfficer for iHeartMedia: “There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important. Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.”

“This is a unique opportunity to focus on the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve across the country, allowing access for everyone,” noted Rob Smith, founder and CEO of The Phluid Project and a member of the ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ advisory committee. “Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to touch people in communities across the country and ensure that we are broadly able to showcase the incredible diversity and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community.”

‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ is encouraging viewers to share their special Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride throughout the month of June. For more information and the latest news and to donate visit cantcancelpride.com or text “RAINBOW” to 56512.