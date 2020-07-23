Kane Brown to Kick Off Pandora Live Concert Series 

Pandora has announced a new virtual concert series, which kicks off with country artist Kane Brown on July 28. According to the announcement, the series will “bring performances from top trending artists across country, Latin, R&B, pop, and rock directly into the homes of millions of fans through the end of the year.”

Select attendees will receive access to virtual meet and greets, Q&As with the artist, exclusive merchandise, live chat functionality, and more, the announcement says.

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” said Kane Brown. “You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”

According to the announcement, Brown’s performance will contain new hits and old favorites with the evening hosted by Storme Warren of The Highway channel on SiriusXM. Restless Road, the Nashville-based trio that Kane recently signed to his record label, will make an appearance for a special performance of “Take Me Home.” This will mark the first time that the song has been played live. Pandora’s cameras will also follow Kane to tornado-ravaged East Nashville, where a mural was made inspired by his new song, “Worldwide Beautiful.” The evening will feature an animated short film, based on a real-life experience, narrated by Brown. Fans can also expect celebrity cameos from the entertainment industry.

Following their performance, each artist is expected to record a Pandora Story featuring personal commentary woven between hand-selected songs. Fans will also be able to tune in to the recordings of the virtual performances on Pandora. Select concerts will also be re-broadcast on SiriusXM. To further support artists, Pandora acquired merchandise that would have been sold on tour and customized it to create limited-edition fan giveaways — available the night of the shows on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event sponsors will bring fan activities and content together in a whole new way to help complement and enhance the at-home viewing experience. For example, Persil Proclean® laundry detergent will commemorate the event by gifting fans an exclusive Kane Brown t-shirt; fans can redeem the merch through a branded code on Kane’s website and receive a product sample. Men’s grooming company Cremo will give listeners “backstage access” to Kane by sponsoring his Pandora Story, and Kingsford will send fans recipes for at-home grilling ahead of his performance to “pre-game” before the show.

“People are still as passionate about live entertainment as ever, and they’re craving the moments of joy and connection that those experiences bring,” said Denise Karkos, CMO at SiriusXM and Pandora. “The music ecosystem has been massively disrupted this year, and artists need to find new ways to connect with fans, share their art, and continue creating.”

RSVP directly for Pandora LIVE: Kane Brown, taking place July 28 at 8 p.m. ET HERE.