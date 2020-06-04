Country Star Kane Brown Drops Hopeful New Song, ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ (Listen)

Toward the end of a harrowing week filled with protests against police violence, curfews, nearly every type of political discord and an ongoing pandemic, country singer Kane Brown has dropped a hopeful new song called “Worldwide Beautiful” that aims to highlight peace and equality.

“White churches, black churches/ Different people, same hearses,

“It’s kinda hard to fight with each other/ Laying down in the ground, six under,” the song begins, heading into a chorus that simply says, “Thank God.”

The song benefits the Boys and Girls Club of America, “to advocate for justice and equality for the millions of youth that are counting on us,” according to the announcement. It was written by Kane Brown, Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt. Read the song’s lyrics and listen below.

White churches, black churches

Different people, same hearses

It’s kinda hard to fight with each other

Laying down in the ground, six under

At every show I see my people

They ain’t the same but they’re all equal

One love, one God, one family

You’re missing every color

If you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind

If your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other

From one to another, I look around

And see worldwide beautiful

Thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God

Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God

Coast to coast, city to city

Reach out your hands if you’re with me

Still got some work but we still got a dream

Every shade, every heart come together and sing

Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God

You’re missing every color

If you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind

If your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other

From one to another, I look around

And see worldwide beautiful

One love, one God, one family (One family, y’all, c’mon)

One love, one God, one family (Worldwide beautiful)

One love, one God, one family (Worldwide beautiful)

One Love, one God, one family (Sing it with me)

You’re missing every color

If you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind

If your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other

From one to another, I look around

And see worldwide beautiful

Look around and see worldwide beautiful, so beautiful

Look around and see worldwide beautiful

Worldwide beautiful

Worldwide beautiful

Look around and see worldwide beautiful