×

‘Velocity’ Puts Spotlight on Kane Brown as Subject of Amazon Music’s Fifth Mini-Doc

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Amazon

For the fifth entry in its line of mini-documentaries, Amazon Music is putting the spotlight on Kane Brown with a behind-the-scenes look at the young country star that will arrive Thursday, accompanied by a live EP.

“Velocity” captures moments leading up to Brown’s headlining appearance at L.A.’s Staples Center Jan. 9, with his wife, managers, agent and  — Amazon promises — barber all discussing what let to his climb to the top of the country charts and arena headlining status.

Also Thursday, Amazon Music will release a service-exclusive live EP featuring songs from the Staples Center gig.

The Kane mini-doc is the first in the Amazon Music series to focus on a country artist. The previous four entries all focused on specific moments for more established artists, including a look at Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” 25th anniversary celebrations of the Beastie Boys’ “Ill Communication” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ready to Die,” and a look at Sharon van Etten moving from the east coast to make her way out west.

Kane’s documentary is also the first to be released accompanied by a live EP. Amazon Music has put out ancillary musical material in connection with the other mini-docs, though. For the van Etten film, “Departure,” Amazon made available a new version of her song “Seventeen” cut by the singer with Norah Jones. The Biggie and Beastie Boys docs arrived with audio-only documentary companion pieces.

Amazon’s line of concert films — not to be confused with the documentaries — have typically come with exclusive digital audio EPs like Kane’s, including their live films of Jack Black, the National and Kamasi Washington.

 

More Music

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam Tell Congressmen BOSS Ticket-Reform Act Is ‘Flawed’

    The BOSS Act is legislation designed to crack down on improper practices in the secondary ticket market — bots, price-gougers and the like — spearheaded by New Jersey Democratic Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Frank Pallone Jr. The bill, which is officially named the “Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing Act” and [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of

    Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of New Programs for Artists

    Sofar Sounds — which has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — today unveiled a series of new programs intended to serve artists better, including a new payment model that will see artists paid more for playing bigger [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" nominated

    Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

    The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows. Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), [...]

  • Primus - Les ClaypoolRiver City Rockfest

    Primus to Honor Rush on ‘Tribute to Kings’ Tour

    Primus will pay homage to Rush this summer with “A Tribute to Kings,” a North American tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings,” in its entirety, in addition to their own music. Rush’s influence on Primus is deep: The band’s 1989 debut release, the live “Suck on This” album, opens [...]

  • Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From

    Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From BMG (EXCLUSIVE)

    The next feature-length film from BMG will be the first-ever career-spanning documentary on legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio. Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest and most influential hard rock vocalists of all time, Dio fronted Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Elf, Heaven & Hell and his own eponymous band over the course of a [...]

  • Justin Bieber Changes album cover

    Following Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Track Is Latest to Highlight Online Marketplace

    A shout-out on social media from Justin Bieber has brought some additional shine to Splice Sounds, the popular platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats. The track “Running Over,” from Bieber’s album “Changes” and featuring Lil Dicky, was produced by The Audibles and is based on a loop created by British artist Laxcity and uploaded to Splice. [...]

  • Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour to Undergo Medical Treatment

    Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 North American “No More Tours 2” tour, his rep announced today, “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.” This decision was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad