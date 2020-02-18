‘Velocity’ Puts Spotlight on Kane Brown as Subject of Amazon Music’s Fifth Mini-Doc

For the fifth entry in its line of mini-documentaries, Amazon Music is putting the spotlight on Kane Brown with a behind-the-scenes look at the young country star that will arrive Thursday, accompanied by a live EP.

“Velocity” captures moments leading up to Brown’s headlining appearance at L.A.’s Staples Center Jan. 9, with his wife, managers, agent and — Amazon promises — barber all discussing what let to his climb to the top of the country charts and arena headlining status.

Also Thursday, Amazon Music will release a service-exclusive live EP featuring songs from the Staples Center gig.

The Kane mini-doc is the first in the Amazon Music series to focus on a country artist. The previous four entries all focused on specific moments for more established artists, including a look at Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” 25th anniversary celebrations of the Beastie Boys’ “Ill Communication” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ready to Die,” and a look at Sharon van Etten moving from the east coast to make her way out west.

Kane’s documentary is also the first to be released accompanied by a live EP. Amazon Music has put out ancillary musical material in connection with the other mini-docs, though. For the van Etten film, “Departure,” Amazon made available a new version of her song “Seventeen” cut by the singer with Norah Jones. The Biggie and Beastie Boys docs arrived with audio-only documentary companion pieces.

Amazon’s line of concert films — not to be confused with the documentaries — have typically come with exclusive digital audio EPs like Kane’s, including their live films of Jack Black, the National and Kamasi Washington.