Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Bill Murray Confirmed for John Prine Tribute

Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Bill Murray, Eric Church and Stephen Colbert are just a few of the many artists confirmed for “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine,” an online celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter, who died earlier this year of coronavirus complications.

The show will premiere Thursday, June 11 at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT/4:30pm PT across multiple platforms including Prine’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

Confirmed guests include (in alphabetical order): Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, Rita Wilson and Prine’s longtime band (Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber).

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will feature memories and songs as well as rare footage of John himself, while raising money for three organizations: NAMI, Alive and Make the Road New York.

While Prine’s might not have been a household name — at least not in households that didn’t contain songwriters — but he was certainly one of the greats of the past 50 years: Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and virtually every tunesmith in Nashville hold him in the highest possible regard. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.

