K-Pop Titans Super Junior Sign With ICM (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners has signed K-Pop titans Super Junior for representation in all territories except Asia, the company has announced.

The group released its debut album in 2005 and broke through internationally with their 2009 song “Sorry Sorry.” Over the years the group has won 13 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 19 Golden Disc Awards and US Teen Choice Awards for International Artist and Best Fandom and released more than 30 albums in Korea and Japan, including nine studio albums. Their most recent studio album, “Time_Slip,” was released in a deluxe edition in January and includes the single “2YA2YAO!” The group has also played concerts in Asia, Europe and the U.S. to an estimated 2.2 million-plus fans.

After the pandemic forced the postponement of all tour plans, the group held an online concert in May celebrating their 15 th anniversary as a band. The concert drew an estimated 123,000 fans across the world. The group is expected to release its 10 th studio album, “The Renaissance,” next month. An advance single called “The Melody was released earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to represent the kings of the Korean Wave, Super Junior” said ICM Partners Vice President of Concerts Jon Pleeter. “Along with Label SJ we look forward to growing the Super Junior brand across the media landscape, including global touring, marketing, business development and strategic partnerships.”

The group’s current lineup includes LEETEUK, HEECHUL, SHINDONG, YESUNG, SIWON, EUNHYUK, DONGHAE, RYEOWOOK, and KYUHYUN.

The agreement is in partnership with KAMP Global.