Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith Toast Universal Music Group Chief Lucian Grainge

Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge brought the star power to his Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony.

In attendance outside of Capitol Studios in Hollywood were Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Beck, among others.

Also seated for the ceremony was a who’s who of the music industry’s top executives, including: Universal Music Publishing Group chairman Jody Gerson, Capitol Music Group chairman Steve Barnett, Republic Records co-founders Monte and Avery Lipman, Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, Maverick’s Larry Rudolph, SB Projects head Scooter Braun, TAP Management’s Wendy Ong, Def Jam’s Paul Rosenberg, Cash Money’s Bryan “Birdman” Williams, CAA’s Rob Light, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas, UMG’s Michele Anthony and Celine Joshua, among many others.

Grainge was introduced by Mendes, who recalled meeting the executive at 15 years old. Describing it as a “vulnerable time” and thanking the Brit for “being there [for me] as a person and as a kid. … I never felt fear, only love and guidance.”

Grainge delighted in the honor. “This is an extraordinary country,” he said, marveling at the historic entertainment figures that have a permanent spot. “Like me, they all came from somewhere else.”

The event was capped off with a party held at Studio A inside of the Capitol Records tower.