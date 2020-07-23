×
Justin Bieber Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

Justin Bieber Changes album cover
Courtesy of Def Jam

After postponing his 2020 “Changesstadium tour in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin Bieber has officially announced rescheduled dates for 2021.

Now simply called “The Justin Bieber World Tour” — although so far only North American stops have been revealed –– the 45-date run is a mix of rescheduled and brand-new shows, with 19 additional dates in cities like New York City, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago. In re-routing the tour to accommodate new capacities due to the pandemic, it no longer consists of only stadiums and will feature redesigned production to fit the newly booked venues.

Although supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith will still be opening for Bieber on the rescheduled dates, new support will be announced at a later date for the 19 additional shows.

The tour is set to begin in San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and will end Aug. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but tickets for the new shows go on sale Aug. 6. One dollar from each ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting mental health awareness.

See Bieber’s new tour dates below.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES

June
7          San Jose, CA       SAP Center at San Jose
8          San Jose, CA       SAP Center at San Jose
11        Tacoma, WA         Tacoma Dome
22        Chicago, IL           United Center
23        Chicago, IL           United Center

July
3           Toronto, ON          Scotiabank Arena
8           Boston, MA           TD Garden
9           Newark, NJ           Prudential Center
11         Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center
13         New York, NY       Madison Square Garden
14         New York, NY       Madison Square Garden
16         Toronto, ON          Scotiabank Arena
17         Toronto, ON          Scotiabank Arena
20         Brooklyn, NY        Barclays Center
22         Atlanta, GA           State Farm Arena
23         Atlanta, GA           State Farm Arena
Aug
11         Los Angeles, CA         Staples Center
12         Los Angeles, CA         Staples Center
14         Inglewood, CA            The Forum

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW
June
2           San Diego, CA           Pechanga Arena San Diego
4             Las Vegas, NV          T-Mobile Arena
5             Glendale, AZ             Gila River Arena
10           Portland, OR             Moda Center
13           Salt Lake City, UT     Vivint Smart Home Arena
16           Kansas City, MO       T-Mobile Center
17           Tulsa, OK                  BOK Center
19           Minneapolis, MN       Target Center
25           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena
26           Milwaukee, WI          Summerfest, AmFam Amp
28           Detroit, MI                 Little Caesars Arena
29           Columbus, OH          Schottenstein Center
July
1           Pittsburgh, PA            PPG Paints Arena
5           Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre
6           Montreal, QC             Bell Centre
19         Buffalo, NY                KeyBank Center
25         St. Louis, MO            Enterprise Center
26         Nashville, TN             Bridgestone Arena
28         Washington, DC        Capital One Arena
29         Greensboro, NC        Greensboro Coliseum
31         Miami, FL                   American Airlines Arena
Aug
2            Tampa, FL                Amalie Arena
5            Houston, TX            Toyota Center
6            Dallas, TX                American Airlines Center
8            Denver, CO              Pepsi Center
15          Sacramento, CA      Golden 1 Center

