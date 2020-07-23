Justin Bieber Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

After postponing his 2020 “Changes” stadium tour in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin Bieber has officially announced rescheduled dates for 2021.

Now simply called “The Justin Bieber World Tour” — although so far only North American stops have been revealed –– the 45-date run is a mix of rescheduled and brand-new shows, with 19 additional dates in cities like New York City, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago. In re-routing the tour to accommodate new capacities due to the pandemic, it no longer consists of only stadiums and will feature redesigned production to fit the newly booked venues.

Although supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith will still be opening for Bieber on the rescheduled dates, new support will be announced at a later date for the 19 additional shows.

The tour is set to begin in San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and will end Aug. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but tickets for the new shows go on sale Aug. 6. One dollar from each ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting mental health awareness.

See Bieber’s new tour dates below.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES

June

7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

22 Chicago, IL United Center

23 Chicago, IL United Center

July

3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8 Boston, MA TD Garden

9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Aug

11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

14 Inglewood, CA The Forum

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

10 Portland, OR Moda Center

13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp

28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

July

1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Aug

2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

5 Houston, TX Toyota Center

6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center