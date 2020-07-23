Justin Bieber Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

After postponing his 2020 “Changes” stadium tour in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin Bieber has officially announced rescheduled dates for 2021.
Now simply called “The Justin Bieber World Tour” — although so far only North American stops have been revealed –– the 45-date run is a mix of rescheduled and brand-new shows, with 19 additional dates in cities like New York City, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago. In re-routing the tour to accommodate new capacities due to the pandemic, it no longer consists of only stadiums and will feature redesigned production to fit the newly booked venues.
Although supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith will still be opening for Bieber on the rescheduled dates, new support will be announced at a later date for the 19 additional shows.
The tour is set to begin in San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and will end Aug. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but tickets for the new shows go on sale Aug. 6. One dollar from each ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting mental health awareness.
See Bieber’s new tour dates below.
JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES
June
7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
22 Chicago, IL United Center
23 Chicago, IL United Center
July
3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
8 Boston, MA TD Garden
9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Aug
11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
14 Inglewood, CA The Forum
RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW
June
2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
10 Portland, OR Moda Center
13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp
28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
July
1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Aug
2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
5 Houston, TX Toyota Center
6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center