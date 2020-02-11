×

Justin Bieber Collaborator Poo Bear Signs Global Publishing Deal With Peermusic

By
Variety Staff

POO BEAR Jason Boyd
CREDIT: VYLIT

Justin Bieber collaborator Poo Bear, whose real name is Jason Boyd, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Peermusic. The songwriter and producer is credited on such hits as Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now,” “What Do You Mean?” and the remix of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee along with Usher’s “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, among some 500 million records sold worldwide. He was named to Variety‘s Hitmakers list in 2017.

Poo Bear, whose previous publishing agreement is with BMG, executive produced Bieber’s forthcoming albumChanges,” out Feb. 14, on which he also co-wrote every song including the lead single “Yummy.”

Orchestrating the deal was Peermusic’s chair and CEO Ralph Peer, deputy CEO Mary Megan Peer, president and COO Kathy Spanberger and vice president of A&R Tuff Morgan. 

Said Morgan: “I first heard of Poo Bear back when he was 16 years old and had his first No. 1 1 single with 112. We’ve been working together unofficially for over 10 years and it’s a full circle moment to now officially be his publishing partner. Anyone who listens to pop music has been touched or influenced by his music in some way whether they know it or not. He’s a one-of-a-kind talent and an awesome human being with an ‘out work everyone’ attitude. Happy Bearthday!”

“It is a dream come true to have a man of such talent and character join our roster,” added Spanberger. “It’s thanks to his trusting and creative relationship with Tuff Morgan and support of the Peer family that made this happen. To be involved in this signing is truly one of the great high points of my career.”

“I’m happy I have the opportunity to work with people like Ralph, Mary Megan, Kathy, Tuff and the peermusic team because they share my commitment to making great music,” said Poo Bear, who can also be seen in Bieber’s new YouTube series. “Partnering with them puts me in a position to continue to do what I love at a high level and I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

