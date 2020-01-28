Justin Bieber Reveals ‘Changes’ Release Date, North American Tour

Justin Bieber will release his fifth studio album, “Changes,” on Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres on the video streaming platform. The single “Yummy” is already out and has logged more than 300 million streams since its debut last month.
In addition, Bieber’s Changes Tour dates have been announced, kicking off May 14 in Seattle. As Bieber has instituted since the start of his touring career, one dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to charity — specifically the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
In a listening session for the album held last week in Los Angeles, Bieber got emotional describing the challenges he’s faced in the last couple of years and the people who helped him get through it. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said in front of a crowd of a couple hundred gathered at Village Recorders.
Bieber credited God with helping him through the dark times. “There’s power in weakness,” he said, his voice quivering. His creative work, added Bieber, is “a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst.”
Changes Tour Dates:
May
14 Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR | Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA | Rose Bowl Stadium
June
2 Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27 Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
July
2 Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO | Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK* | BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL | AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
August
1 Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, PA | Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH | Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH | FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD | FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY | Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI | Ford Field
September
1 Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
3 Québec City, QC | Videotron Centre
10 Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
14 Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
17 Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium