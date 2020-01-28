Justin Bieber Reveals ‘Changes’ Release Date, North American Tour

Justin Bieber will release his fifth studio album, “Changes,” on Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres on the video streaming platform. The single “Yummy” is already out and has logged more than 300 million streams since its debut last month.

In addition, Bieber’s Changes Tour dates have been announced, kicking off May 14 in Seattle. As Bieber has instituted since the start of his touring career, one dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to charity — specifically the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

In a listening session for the album held last week in Los Angeles, Bieber got emotional describing the challenges he’s faced in the last couple of years and the people who helped him get through it. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said in front of a crowd of a couple hundred gathered at Village Recorders.

Bieber credited God with helping him through the dark times. “There’s power in weakness,” he said, his voice quivering. His creative work, added Bieber, is “a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst.”

Changes Tour Dates:

May

14 Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR | Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA | Rose Bowl Stadium

June

2 Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27 Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

July

2 Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO | Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK* | BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL | AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August

1 Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH | Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH | FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD | FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY | Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI | Ford Field

September

1 Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

3 Québec City, QC | Videotron Centre

10 Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

14 Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

17 Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium