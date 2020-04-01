×

Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Crisis

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber Changes album cover
CREDIT: Courtesy of Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s 2020 Changes tour has been postponed due to the growing coronavirus crisis. The 45-date stadium and arena trek was due to kick off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and follow Bieber’s first album in nearly five years, released on Feb. 14, and his first tour in nearly three.

It is the latest casualty of an uncertain live music industry which has been all but paralyzed by the growing spreading pandemic. New dates have yet to be revealed.

A statement announcing the Changes tour postponement reads:

In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.

The ambitious tour was announced on Christmas Eve and saw some venue changes as the spread of coronavirus worsened. On March 6, eight such dates were impacted in cities where tickets went on sale just days before the virus hit. In the last two weeks, much of the country has been ordered to shelter in place in an attempt to slow infections and flatten the curve.

Bieber has released two singles from his latest album “Changes,” lead track “Yummy” and follow-up “Intentions,” as well as a 10-part documentary series via YouTube Originals. The artist is represented by SB Projects, signed to Def Jam Records and booked by CAA.

See the postponed dates on Bieber’s official site.

More Music

  • Justin Bieber Changes album cover

    Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Crisis

    Justin Bieber’s 2020 Changes tour has been postponed due to the growing coronavirus crisis. The 45-date stadium and arena trek was due to kick off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and follow Bieber’s first album in nearly five years, released on Feb. 14, and his first tour in nearly three. It is [...]

  • FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM

    Elton John’s ‘Living Room Concert for America’ Raises $8 Million for Coronavirus Relief

    Sunday’s Elton John-hosted “Living Room Concert for America,” featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and many others, has raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief. The musicians performed from their homes for the hour-long event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. It also encourages viewers to support two of the many charitable [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Renews Global Licensing Deal With Warner Music

    At the stroke of 8 a.m. ET, Spotify and Warner Music announced that they have renewed their global licensing deal. The two companies are believed to have been out of contract for around nine months, although that is not an uncommon situation for streaming services and music companies. “Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Was Instagram's Video Queen of the Quarantine in March

    Cardi B is the Instagram viral-video queen the internet apparently needs during the coronavirus pandemic. While Kylie Jenner dominated Instagram in 2019, Cardi B took over in March: Five of the top 10 most-viewed videos on the platform last month came from the outspoken rapper and entertainer, as tracked by Pex, an L.A.-based video and [...]

  • Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory

    BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Enjoys Record Profits

    Big Hit Entertainment, the Korean music label which represents pop sensation BTS, recorded bumper profits in 2019. The Seoul-based company saw revenue nearly double to $508 million, and operating profit grow by 28% to $85.4 million. The diluted profit margin was explained by moves to diversify the company away from its reliance on BTS, through [...]

  • concord bmg

    BMG Production Music, Concord Theatricals Announce Senior Executive Appointments

    BMG Production Music has named Dan Pounder (pictured at right) to co-head alongside EVP and global managing director John Clifford. Pounder will head finance, operations and systems for the Berlin-based company which specializes in pre-cleared and custom production music services servicing content creators across broadcast, films, trailers, games and advertising.  A separate unit within BMG, [...]

  • The Barbican presents Viviana Durante Company,

    London's Barbican Extends Closure, Focuses on Digital Offer

    Leading London cultural center The Barbican has extended its temporary closure until June 30, but in the meantime it is focusing on its online program. Nicholas Kenyon, The Barbican’s managing director, said: “Having reviewed the current government advice and looking at how long social distancing measures are likely to be in place, we feel we’re [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad